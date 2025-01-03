Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Sunrise Sportsgear Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 17 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu

We are looking for a competitive and trustworthy Sales Executive to help us build up our business activities. Sales Executive responsibilities include discovering and pursuing new sales prospects, negotiating deals and maintaining customer satisfaction. If you have excellent communication skills and feel comfortable reaching out to potential customers to demonstrate our services and products through email and phone, we’d like to meet you.

Responsibilities

Conduct market research to identify selling possibilities and evaluate customer needs

Actively seek out new sales opportunities through cold calling, networking and social media

Set up meetings with potential clients and listen to their wishes and concerns

Prepare and deliver appropriate presentations on products and services

Create frequent reviews and reports with sales and financial data

Ensure the availability of stock for sales and demonstrations

Participate on behalf of the company in exhibitions or conferences

Negotiate/close deals and handle complaints or objections

Collaborate with team members to achieve better results

Gather feedback from customers or prospects and share with internal teams

Requirements and skills

Proven experience as a Sales Executive or relevant role

Proficiency in English

Excellent knowledge of MS Office, MS Excel

Thorough understanding of marketing and negotiating techniques

Fast learner and passion for sales

Self-motivated with a results-driven approach

Aptitude in delivering attractive presentations

2 years experience in distributors sales

Ngành nghề: Bán lẻ / Bán sỉ

Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Sunrise Sportsgear Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

