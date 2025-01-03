Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Sunrise Sportsgear Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Sunrise Sportsgear Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Sunrise Sportsgear Việt Nam

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Sunrise Sportsgear Việt Nam

Mức lương
15 - 17 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu

We are looking for a competitive and trustworthy Sales Executive to help us build up our business activities. Sales Executive responsibilities include discovering and pursuing new sales prospects, negotiating deals and maintaining customer satisfaction. If you have excellent communication skills and feel comfortable reaching out to potential customers to demonstrate our services and products through email and phone, we’d like to meet you.
Responsibilities
Conduct market research to identify selling possibilities and evaluate customer needs
Actively seek out new sales opportunities through cold calling, networking and social media
Set up meetings with potential clients and listen to their wishes and concerns
Prepare and deliver appropriate presentations on products and services
Create frequent reviews and reports with sales and financial data
Ensure the availability of stock for sales and demonstrations
Participate on behalf of the company in exhibitions or conferences
Negotiate/close deals and handle complaints or objections
Collaborate with team members to achieve better results
Gather feedback from customers or prospects and share with internal teams
Requirements and skills
Proven experience as a Sales Executive or relevant role
Proficiency in English
Excellent knowledge of MS Office, MS Excel
Thorough understanding of marketing and negotiating techniques
Fast learner and passion for sales
Self-motivated with a results-driven approach
Aptitude in delivering attractive presentations
2 years experience in distributors sales
Ngành nghề: Bán lẻ / Bán sỉ
Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Sunrise Sportsgear Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Sunrise Sportsgear Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 157 đường Điện Biên Phủ, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

