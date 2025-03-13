Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam

Mức lương
18 - 23 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hanoi, Huyện Sóc Sơn

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 18 - 23 Triệu

• Develop and execute sales strategies to drive growth for product lines in the field of Automation/ Automotive/ Metal/ Steel/ Electronic/ Plastic&Rubber
• Engage with prospective customers, understand their application needs, and provide technical sales support
• Demonstrate product features and capabilities to customers, highlighting the unique value proposition
• Prepare quotations, proposals, and contract documents for sales opportunities
• Provide post-sales support, including troubleshooting and managing information flow accurately and timely about delivery, installation, and training.
• Collaborate with the marketing team to create effective campaigns and marketing materials
• Gather market intelligence and customer feedback to aid product development
• Meet or exceed monthly/quarterly sales targets and key performance indicators
• Submit regular reports detailing customer requirements, market insights, competitor actions, and sales forecasts.

Với Mức Lương 18 - 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Automotive Technology, Chemical Engineering, or Economics.
• Minimum 2 year of experience in a sales or technical sales role, preferably in the industrial equipment or testing instruments industry.
• Strong understanding of mechanical testing principles and technical specifications of measuring instruments.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively interact with customers and internal stakeholders.
• Proficiency in English, both written and verbal.
• Willingness to travel within the region as needed.
• Self-motivated, with a proven track record of achieving sales targets.
• Proficient in MS Office (MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, etc.).
Benefits:
At LMS, we value the hard work and contributions of our employees. This position offers a compelling compensation package that includes:
• Salary range of $800 - $1,000, with the potential for commission and sales incentives to further enhance your earnings.
• A 13th-month bonus and an annual bonus tied to your key performance indicators and commission.
• Annual salary reviews to ensure your compensation keeps pace with your performance and market rates.
We also provide a robust

Tại Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• 14 days of annual leave.
• Annual company-sponsored travel opportunities.
• Annual health check-ups.
• Additional insurance.
• Opportunities for overseas training to develop your skills and knowledge.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH LMS Technologies Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 5th Floor, 24C, Phan Dang Luu, Ward 6, Binh Thanh Dist, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-18-23-trieu-vnd-tai-ha-noi-job335077
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MPGROUP
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MPGROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MPGROUP
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Thể thao Thiên Trường làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 35 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thể thao Thiên Trường
12 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH NAM Á làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH NAM Á
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Chi nhánh công ty TNHH MTV Vinifera Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Chi nhánh công ty TNHH MTV Vinifera Việt Nam
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Dược phẩm E&S Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Dược phẩm E&S Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG HIỆU QUỐC GIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG HIỆU QUỐC GIA
8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MTV THIẾT BỊ ĐIỆN ECHIGO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MTV THIẾT BỊ ĐIỆN ECHIGO VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG HUSTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG HUSTECH
10 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Soundway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Soundway
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Tasco Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Tasco Pro Company
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật điện tử và viễn thông Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật điện tử và viễn thông Hà Nội
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bkscitech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Bkscitech
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Liên Doanh Galatex Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Liên Doanh Galatex Việt Nam
17 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu và phân phối Việt Nhật làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu và phân phối Việt Nhật
7 - 7.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Tư vấn và Đầu tư Y Tế Quốc tế làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Tư vấn và Đầu tư Y Tế Quốc tế
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Sản Xuất Và Quảng Cáo Quang Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Sản Xuất Và Quảng Cáo Quang Minh
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CƠ ĐIỆN HỒNG PHÁT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CƠ ĐIỆN HỒNG PHÁT
10 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Phát Triển Công Nghệ Batco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Phát Triển Công Nghệ Batco Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HÀNH TRÌNH XANH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HÀNH TRÌNH XANH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Phát triển Đầu tư Minh Đức làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Phát triển Đầu tư Minh Đức
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM GIMEDI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM GIMEDI
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG VÀ TRANG TRÍ NỘI THẤT TUỆ MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG VÀ TRANG TRÍ NỘI THẤT TUỆ MINH
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần thương mại và dịch vụ thép Nam Phát làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần thương mại và dịch vụ thép Nam Phát
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty CP Công nghệ phần mềm và nội dung số OSP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Công nghệ phần mềm và nội dung số OSP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Liên Doanh Galatex Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Liên Doanh Galatex Việt Nam
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty thời trang Phan Nguyễn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty thời trang Phan Nguyễn
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh DOANH NGHIỆP TƯ NHÂN XÍ NGHIỆP CƠ KIM KHÍ HẢI HÀ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu DOANH NGHIỆP TƯ NHÂN XÍ NGHIỆP CƠ KIM KHÍ HẢI HÀ
8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Dược phẩm E&S Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Dược phẩm E&S Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CMMB VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CMMB VIỆT NAM
15 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm