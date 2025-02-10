Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn C.E.O làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn C.E.O
- Hà Nội:
- IDMC Láng Hạ Building, 105 Láng Hạ, Quận Đống Đa, Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
About the Job
We are now looking for new member for our team in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh Cities in Vietnam.
Main assignments and responsibilities:
• Manage customers’ and suppliers’ accounts
• Responsible for payment transactions
• Complete monthly closing, VAT declarations and other reports
• Other financial related tasks
• Back up tasks in the team
• Lead project team in delivery project and support clients’ business development activities.
Working time: 40 hours/week from Monday to Friday
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Native-level in Danish or Norwegian and excellent English skills
• Bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting, economics or related fields
• At least 5 years of experience accounting/finance or related fields and management experiences
• Good computer skills (MS Office)
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills
• Good team player
• Ability to do multi-task
• Good time management and organizational skills
What we offer:
• Most competitive salary levels
• Most competitive personal
Tại Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn C.E.O Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn C.E.O
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
