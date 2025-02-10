Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn C.E.O làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn C.E.O làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn C.E.O
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn C.E.O

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn C.E.O

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- IDMC Láng Hạ Building, 105 Láng Hạ, Quận Đống Đa, Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About the Job
We are now looking for new member for our team in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh Cities in Vietnam.
Main assignments and responsibilities:
• Manage customers’ and suppliers’ accounts
• Responsible for payment transactions
• Complete monthly closing, VAT declarations and other reports
• Other financial related tasks
• Back up tasks in the team
• Lead project team in delivery project and support clients’ business development activities.
Working time: 40 hours/week from Monday to Friday

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
• Native-level in Danish or Norwegian and excellent English skills
• Bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting, economics or related fields
• At least 5 years of experience accounting/finance or related fields and management experiences
• Good computer skills (MS Office)
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills
• Good team player
• Ability to do multi-task
• Good time management and organizational skills
What we offer:
• Most competitive salary levels
• Most competitive personal

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn C.E.O Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• You are strongly motivated by becoming part of a dynamic and international working environment, where you will be anytime supported by our dedicated, passionate and skillful colleagues. We work together for the sake of our company and for the professional development of every team member. You will have the possibility for taking leader responsibility in the future.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn C.E.O

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, Tháp CEO, HH2 -1, Đô thị mới Mễ Trì Hạ, đường Phạm Hùng, Phường Mễ Trì, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

