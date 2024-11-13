Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,700 USD

Mức lương Đến 1,700 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Are you an innovative thinker with a passion for creating designs that truly make an impact? At BraveBits, we champion product designers who go beyond the surface to craft solutions that bring real value to our users. We empower e-commerce builders with user-focused tools, making every design decision a stepping stone to their success.

1/ Embrace a comprehensive design thinking process:

Gather requirements and conduct research to accurately define problems.

Generate design concepts and solutions.

Deliver results while adapting to change and feedback.

2/ Collaborate closely with Product Owners, developers, the marketing team, Design Ops, and fellow product designers to ensure seamless delivery.

3/ Communicate your ideas effectively through team presentations and thorough design specifications.

4/ Maintain and refine existing designs to keep up with evolving customer and business needs.

5/ Provide customer support occasionally to better understand user needs.

Với Mức Lương Đến 1,700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ years of experience in designing digital products (preferably web applications).

Proficiency in HTML/CSS to ensure web-efficient design solutions.

A meticulous eye for detail and a commitment to high-quality work.

Competence in design thinking processes and expertise with UX tools (e.g., research, wireframing, user flows, information architecture).

Practical knowledge of conversion rate optimization in a global e-commerce setting.

Experience building and applying design systems.

Familiarity with Agile methodologies.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

At BraveBits, we foster a collaborative, growth-oriented environment where designers are given the autonomy to lead their projects and make data-driven decisions. Here’s what you’ll enjoy:

Competitive main salary starting from $1200/month with a routine salary review every 6 months.

100% salary during the probation period.

Quarterly performance-based bonuses.

Annual 13th-month bonus and comprehensive legal insurance.

A new MacBook Pro provided on your first day.

A flexible workspace and one remote workday per month.

Complimentary meals and snacks throughout the day.

Annual health check-ups at top hospitals.

Yearly company trips abroad.

Opportunities to attend internal and international seminars, and access to paid courses.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith

