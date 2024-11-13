Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,700 USD

Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/12/2024
Thiết kế đồ hoạ

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế đồ hoạ Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith

Mức lương
Đến 1,700 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: A1L2

- 08, Tầng 2, tòa A2, Ecolife Capitol, 58 Tố Hữu, P. Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương Đến 1,700 USD

Are you an innovative thinker with a passion for creating designs that truly make an impact? At BraveBits, we champion product designers who go beyond the surface to craft solutions that bring real value to our users. We empower e-commerce builders with user-focused tools, making every design decision a stepping stone to their success.
Gather requirements and conduct research to accurately define problems.
Generate design concepts and solutions.
Deliver results while adapting to change and feedback.
Với Mức Lương Đến 1,700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ years of experience in designing digital products (preferably web applications).
Proficiency in HTML/CSS to ensure web-efficient design solutions.
A meticulous eye for detail and a commitment to high-quality work.
Competence in design thinking processes and expertise with UX tools (e.g., research, wireframing, user flows, information architecture).
Practical knowledge of conversion rate optimization in a global e-commerce setting.
Experience building and applying design systems.
Familiarity with Agile methodologies.
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

At BraveBits, we foster a collaborative, growth-oriented environment where designers are given the autonomy to lead their projects and make data-driven decisions. Here’s what you’ll enjoy:
Competitive main salary starting from $1200/month with a routine salary review every 6 months.
100% salary during the probation period.
Quarterly performance-based bonuses.
Annual 13th-month bonus and comprehensive legal insurance.
A new MacBook Pro provided on your first day.
A flexible workspace and one remote workday per month.
Complimentary meals and snacks throughout the day.
Annual health check-ups at top hospitals.
Yearly company trips abroad.
Opportunities to attend internal and international seminars, and access to paid courses.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Ô 08, tầng 2, tòa A2, Ecolife Capitol, 58 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

