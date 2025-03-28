Tuyển Product Marketing Esoft Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

THE POSITION

The manager\'s primary purpose is to drive the development of efficient and innovative production methods and workflows within post-production for real estate. This will help to optimize the company\'s scalability, efficiency and quality, while creating value for both internal and external stakeholders. The objective is to reduce unit cost per quantity, enable limitless scalability, and improve the quality and consistency of delivered outputs.

RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Strategic management

• Research, develop, and implement a strategic vision for production systems: Conduct in-depth research and analysis to develop a clear and effective strategic vision for production method systems. Lead the implementation of this vision to enhance long-term production capabilities and align with organizational goals. Design and optimize production workflows that promote automation and efficiency

• Design and optimize production workflows for automation and efficiency: Create and refine production workflows that maximize automation, streamline processes, and increase overall efficiency. Focus on identifying opportunities to reduce manual effort, improve productivity, and minimize operational costs

• Develop a framework for applying when establishing standard processing times for products/variants