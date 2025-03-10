Tuyển Product Marketing Joy Reap Metal Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 2 Triệu

- Making sales contracts under the direction of the sales team and superiors

- Follow up on orders, make import and export paperwork, ensure that the contract\'s delivery schedule, supporting documents, and payment status are met;

- Update appropriate departments on the status of the contract\'s performance and address any issues that arise.

- Communicate with other departments to resolve issues;

- Providing clients with guidance, exchanges, and explanations when issues develop during contract performance;

- (BMC) Control Purchase Payment and Sales Payment

- (BMC) Check final payment with Bank statement to release Final Hard copy (BL and other original Hard copy) to customer

- Perform other requests from BOD

PROBATIONARY STRUCTURES

- Probation Period: 2 months

- Probation allowances: Meal Allowance, Parking allowance, Bussiness trip allowance (if any), etc.

- Probation salary: 85% Official salary

- Equipped with working equipment such as laptop, phone number, etc.