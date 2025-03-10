Tuyển Product Marketing Joy Reap Metal Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 2 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Joy Reap Metal Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 37 đường Tôn Đức Thắng, phường Bến Nghé, quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 2 Triệu
- Making sales contracts under the direction of the sales team and superiors
- Follow up on orders, make import and export paperwork, ensure that the contract\'s delivery schedule, supporting documents, and payment status are met;
- Update appropriate departments on the status of the contract\'s performance and address any issues that arise.
- Communicate with other departments to resolve issues;
- Providing clients with guidance, exchanges, and explanations when issues develop during contract performance;
- (BMC) Control Purchase Payment and Sales Payment
- (BMC) Check final payment with Bank statement to release Final Hard copy (BL and other original Hard copy) to customer
- Perform other requests from BOD
PROBATIONARY STRUCTURES
- Probation Period: 2 months
- Probation allowances: Meal Allowance, Parking allowance, Bussiness trip allowance (if any), etc.
- Probation salary: 85% Official salary
- Equipped with working equipment such as laptop, phone number, etc.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 2 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Joy Reap Metal Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Joy Reap Metal Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
