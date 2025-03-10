Tuyển Product Marketing Joy Reap Metal Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 2 Triệu

Tuyển Product Marketing Joy Reap Metal Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 2 Triệu

Joy Reap Metal Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/04/2025
Joy Reap Metal Vietnam

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Joy Reap Metal Vietnam

Mức lương
500 - 2 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 37 đường Tôn Đức Thắng, phường Bến Nghé, quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 500 - 2 Triệu

- Making sales contracts under the direction of the sales team and superiors
- Follow up on orders, make import and export paperwork, ensure that the contract\'s delivery schedule, supporting documents, and payment status are met;
- Update appropriate departments on the status of the contract\'s performance and address any issues that arise.
- Communicate with other departments to resolve issues;
- Providing clients with guidance, exchanges, and explanations when issues develop during contract performance;
- (BMC) Control Purchase Payment and Sales Payment
- (BMC) Check final payment with Bank statement to release Final Hard copy (BL and other original Hard copy) to customer
- Perform other requests from BOD
PROBATIONARY STRUCTURES
- Probation Period: 2 months
- Probation allowances: Meal Allowance, Parking allowance, Bussiness trip allowance (if any), etc.
- Probation salary: 85% Official salary
- Equipped with working equipment such as laptop, phone number, etc.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 2 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Joy Reap Metal Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Joy Reap Metal Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Joy Reap Metal Vietnam

Joy Reap Metal Vietnam

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 37 Đường Tôn Đức Thắng, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

