Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Lean Manager is responsible for driving and implementing lean manufacturing principles and practices across the organization\'s operations. This role will lead the development and execution of lean initiatives to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and enhance the overall manufacturing process. The Lean Manager will work closely with cross-functional teams to identify areas for improvement, implement lean methodologies, and sustain a culture of continuous improvement.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Develop and execute the company\'s lean manufacturing strategy, aligning it with the overall business objectives.

2. Conduct value stream mapping, process analysis, and root cause investigations to identify waste and inefficiencies in the manufacturing process.

3. Implement lean tools and techniques, such as 5S, kaizen, and TPM, to optimize production workflows and eliminate non-value-added activities.

4. Train and coach manufacturing team members on lean principles, methodologies, and problem-solving techniques.

5. Facilitate cross-functional collaboration to ensure seamless integration of lean initiatives across departments (e.g., production, quality, maintenance, supply chain, etc.).

6. Establish key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics to measure the impact of lean implementations and drive continuous improvement.