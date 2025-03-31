Tuyển Product Marketing FPT IS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Product Marketing FPT IS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT IS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/04/2025
FPT IS

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại FPT IS

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 11th floor, Keangnam Landmark 72, E6 Pham Hung, Nam Tu Liem

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a highly organized and proactive Executive Assistant to support our CEO in daily operations, strategic planning, and administrative tasks. The ideal candidate should have excellent communication skills, strong problem-solving abilities, and the ability to manage multiple priorities efficiently.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Provide high-level administrative support to the CEO, including calendar management, meeting coordination, and travel arrangements.
• Prepare reports, presentations, and documents for executive meetings and strategic discussions.
• Manage documents submitted to the CEO, ensuring compliance with internal processes and regulations.
• Conduct research and provide insights to support decision-making and business strategies.
• Coordinate with departments and functional units to ensure the implementation of the CEO’s resolutions and requests.
• Handle other tasks as assigned by the CEO.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor\'s degree in Business Administration, Management, or a related field.

Tại FPT IS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT IS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT IS

FPT IS

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 22 toà nhà Keangnam Landmark 72, E6 Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

