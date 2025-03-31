Tuyển Product Marketing FPT IS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại FPT IS
- Hà Nội: 11th floor, Keangnam Landmark 72, E6 Pham Hung, Nam Tu Liem
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are seeking a highly organized and proactive Executive Assistant to support our CEO in daily operations, strategic planning, and administrative tasks. The ideal candidate should have excellent communication skills, strong problem-solving abilities, and the ability to manage multiple priorities efficiently.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Provide high-level administrative support to the CEO, including calendar management, meeting coordination, and travel arrangements.
• Prepare reports, presentations, and documents for executive meetings and strategic discussions.
• Manage documents submitted to the CEO, ensuring compliance with internal processes and regulations.
• Conduct research and provide insights to support decision-making and business strategies.
• Coordinate with departments and functional units to ensure the implementation of the CEO’s resolutions and requests.
• Handle other tasks as assigned by the CEO.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại FPT IS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT IS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI