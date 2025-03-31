Tuyển Product Marketing FPT IS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a highly organized and proactive Executive Assistant to support our CEO in daily operations, strategic planning, and administrative tasks. The ideal candidate should have excellent communication skills, strong problem-solving abilities, and the ability to manage multiple priorities efficiently.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Provide high-level administrative support to the CEO, including calendar management, meeting coordination, and travel arrangements.

• Prepare reports, presentations, and documents for executive meetings and strategic discussions.

• Manage documents submitted to the CEO, ensuring compliance with internal processes and regulations.

• Conduct research and provide insights to support decision-making and business strategies.

• Coordinate with departments and functional units to ensure the implementation of the CEO’s resolutions and requests.

• Handle other tasks as assigned by the CEO.