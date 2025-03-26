Tuyển Product Marketing NTQ Solution làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Support go-to-market planning and execution across marketing functions – Growth Marketing, Digital Platforms, PR, and more

Create detailed marketing materials for IT products, including brochures, whitepapers, case studies, and guides.

Work closely with product teams and partners to support aligning business goals and converting these goals into meaningful marketing product and solutions content that deliver engagement, leads, revenue, sales & profit.

Identify and propose opportunities to enhance brand awareness and brand trust across various communication channels.

Plan, organize, and execute campaigns and programs to boost brand and product visibility.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum of 2 years of experience in Product marketing, preferably with experience in IT or AI products.

Preferred candidates with knowledge or experience in B2B Marketing, Performance Marketing, or (and) Brand Marketing.

The ideal candidate is self-motivated, highly organized, strong critical thinking, collaborative and effective execution.

Willingness to learn and adapt to a complex and global market.

Tại NTQ Solution Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Compensation: Negotiable;

Work in a global environment with opportunities to grow and learn from a professional team.

Join a dynamic, problem-solving-oriented Branding - Marketing team with a high level of teamwork and support.

Empowerment and autonomy in your work, with a clear development path and fast promotion opportunities based on performance.

Performance reviews: Twice a year in June and December, with no limit on salary adjustments;

Year-end bonus, 13th-month salary: Based on actual working time in the year;

Enhanced health insurance after one year of service, with support for family health insurance after 1.5 years of service;

Training: Regular internal training programs (weekly, monthly, quarterly); certification sponsorship policy;

Annual health check: Once a year;

Annual vacation, sports, teambuilding, monthly birthday celebrations, holidays, and internal events such as Spring Festival, Football Tournament, Men\'s Day, Women\'s Day, etc.

Working Environment: Dynamic, enjoyable, well-organized; with diverse sport and culture clubs, namely Badminton Club, Yoga, Football, Japanese Culture Club, etc.

Working Hours: Flexible attendance within regular business hours, Monday to Friday; weekends off.

Location: Song Da Building, Pham Hung Road, Nam Tu Liem, Hanoi

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NTQ Solution

