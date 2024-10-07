Tuyển Dịch vụ du lịch Công ty TNHH Du Lịch PYS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 216 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Dịch vụ du lịch Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

PYS Travel is a travel company with over 14 years of experience and a well-invested technology system, aiming to revolutionize the tourism industry. With a website and CRM system, directly supporting the optimization of user experience and smooth internal operation processes, PYS Travel is committed to bringing happy experiences to customers.

Work with internal and external customers to analyze the needs and build a product roadmap in alignment with company strategy. Define and prioritize requirements for the product, maintain & manage the product backlog. Combine data, market research, and industry best practices to understand the problems, identify the opportunities and propose action plans to create values for users and achieve business objectives. Work directly with designer to deliver new product features and enhancements. Work closely with the IT team throughout the development process, refine the process, identify areas for improvement, and support the sprint. Be responsible for the overall success of the product measured by user satisfaction and product goals achieved.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year of working experience as a Business Analyst, or Product Owner/Product Manager. Well organized, great attention to detail with a can-do attitude. Experience Scrum and Agile Software Development Methodology. Have User Experience (UX) mindset. Able to use mockup software (i.e. Balsamiq, Axure RP, Adobe XD, Figma) to design UX/UI, layout and navigation flows. Working experience with a design system is a plus. Have experience in writing product documentation. Strong ability to communicate across teams and bring everyone on our journey. Sharp analytical and problem-solving skills. Have the ability to connect with both internal partners and external prospects/customers, and synthesize their feedback. Highly effective cross-functional team management. Self-driven, love challenges, have an entrepreneurial spirit and get things done. Have experience in working in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment with limited resources. Strong ownership spirit, quick-study mentality and a customer-first mindset. Positive attitude, open to feedback, comfortable with ambiguity.

Tại Công ty TNHH Du Lịch PYS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary + KPI-based quarterly bonuses. Clear career progression with opportunities to advance to key positions based on capabilities. Special discounted tours for employees and their family members. Comprehensive periodic health check-up policies. Participation in social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance according to Vietnamese labor law after the probationary period. Vibrant and dynamic working environment with a friendly and supportive team, ready to share knowledge and assist each other. Training and sharing of negotiation, communication, work management, interpersonal skills, and software technology knowledge. Other perks to be discussed during the interview.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Du Lịch PYS

