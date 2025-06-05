Tuyển Biên tập viên CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 26 Huynh Khuong Ninh, Da Kao, District 1, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Biên tập viên Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Content Creation:

Produce engaging, high-quality content for various digital platforms, including websites, blogs, social media, and email marketing.

Conduct in-depth research on industry trends, competitors, and relevant topics to ensure content accuracy, relevance, and value for the target audience.

Collaboration:

Work closely with the marketing team to align content with campaign objectives and overall marketing strategies.

Collaborate with graphic designers, SEO specialists, and other team members to enhance content impact and effectiveness.

Editing and Proofreading:

Review and refine content to ensure quality, accuracy, and adherence to grammar, punctuation, and brand style guidelines.

Proofread content for consistency and clarity before publication.

SEO Optimization:

Apply fundamental SEO principles to enhance content visibility on search engines.

Work with SEO specialists to incorporate relevant keywords and improve content rankings.

Content Calendar Management:

Assist in developing and maintaining a content calendar to ensure a consistent and timely content flow.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor\'s degree in English, Communications, Marketing, or a related field.

Excellent writing and editing skills, with a keen eye for detail.

Familiarity with SEO best practices and content optimization.

Ability to work independently and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Strong communication and collaboration skills.

Ability to work on multiple projects with different objectives simultaneously

Good time management skills, including prioritizing, scheduling, and adapting as necessary

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary, based on skills and experience.

Career advancement opportunities to higher positions

Team-building activities, company trips, and internal events to strengthen team bonding.

Work in the dynamic media industry, gain exposure to exciting events, and expand your professional network.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CITRUS MEDIA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.