Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/04/2025
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company

Mức lương
25 - 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 7, tòa Detech II, số 107 Nguyễn Phong Sắc, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 25 - 40 Triệu

Manage the product development teams (including dev,tester, BA) to ensure that assigned duties meet the business requirements and the company's objectives.
Build and manage the project plans to ensure works are identified, assigned and completed on time with good quality.
Organize and run meetings to ensure the transparency of information between management and development.
Manage changes to different aspects of the projects (scope, schedule, quality indexes, ...).
Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation throughout the entire process.
Identify, track, manage, prevent and resolve any project issues that may occur.
Measure and report project performance using appropriate tools and techniques.
Perform risk management to minimize project risks.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, or Information Technology
3+ years of project management experience in the IT/Software industry.
Experience in traditional SDLC, Agile methodologies (SCRUM, Kanban,...) and have acceptable knowledge with the others.
Have experience with people management and resource management for a medium-sized organization.
Proven experience in scope definition, project estimation, quality management, resource management and/or risk management.
Strong familiarity with project management software tools, methodologies, and best practices.
Ability to effectively present and report project status to high-level management.
Ability to react to project adjustments and alterations promptly and efficiently.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary package, 13th-month salary.
Full benefits according to current labor law.
Diverse company welfare policies: Annual health check-ups; Special health insurance package (FPT Care – Free medical examination and treatment at all hospitals); Appreciation activities, caring for the spiritual life of employees and family members...
Friendly and open working environment.
Modern and comfortable facilities and working tools.
Plenty of opportunities for development and advancement.
Vibrant and unique company culture with many attractive activities: New employee onboarding, teambuilding, talent contests, village festivals, Comet performance festival, FPT birthday, March 8th, November 11th...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company

Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 2, tòa nhà FPT, Phố Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

