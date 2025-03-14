Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 7, tòa Detech II, số 107 Nguyễn Phong Sắc, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Manage the product development teams (including dev,tester, BA) to ensure that assigned duties meet the business requirements and the company's objectives.

Build and manage the project plans to ensure works are identified, assigned and completed on time with good quality.

Organize and run meetings to ensure the transparency of information between management and development.

Manage changes to different aspects of the projects (scope, schedule, quality indexes, ...).

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation throughout the entire process.

Identify, track, manage, prevent and resolve any project issues that may occur.

Measure and report project performance using appropriate tools and techniques.

Perform risk management to minimize project risks.

Bachelor's Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, or Information Technology

3+ years of project management experience in the IT/Software industry.

Experience in traditional SDLC, Agile methodologies (SCRUM, Kanban,...) and have acceptable knowledge with the others.

Have experience with people management and resource management for a medium-sized organization.

Proven experience in scope definition, project estimation, quality management, resource management and/or risk management.

Strong familiarity with project management software tools, methodologies, and best practices.

Ability to effectively present and report project status to high-level management.

Ability to react to project adjustments and alterations promptly and efficiently.

Competitive salary package, 13th-month salary.

Full benefits according to current labor law.

Diverse company welfare policies: Annual health check-ups; Special health insurance package (FPT Care – Free medical examination and treatment at all hospitals); Appreciation activities, caring for the spiritual life of employees and family members...

Friendly and open working environment.

Modern and comfortable facilities and working tools.

Plenty of opportunities for development and advancement.

Vibrant and unique company culture with many attractive activities: New employee onboarding, teambuilding, talent contests, village festivals, Comet performance festival, FPT birthday, March 8th, November 11th...

