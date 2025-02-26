Tuyển Project Manager Vietnam Intersnack Cashew Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bình Thuận thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Project Manager Vietnam Intersnack Cashew Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bình Thuận thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Vietnam Intersnack Cashew Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
Vietnam Intersnack Cashew Co., Ltd

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Vietnam Intersnack Cashew Co., Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Thuận: Lô 1/9+11+13 và lô 1/6 KCN Phan Thiết, Bình Thuận, Thành phố Tây Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsible for Capex management and process development.
Key Responsibilities:
Team & System development:
• Leading the project team to deliver expectation and department KPI
• Manage team to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and company policies.
• Establishes, implements, and maintains administrative policies, Engineer/Maintenance system, procedures, and standards.
• Build the entire technical documentation and project roadmap.
• Build up department goals and objectives, evaluate staff performance, and coach and develop staff.
• Coordinate well with the Plant Managers, Maintenance Manager and functional departments to support, discuss and resolve issues.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Vietnam Intersnack Cashew Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vietnam Intersnack Cashew Co., Ltd

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Vietnam Intersnack Cashew Co., Ltd

Vietnam Intersnack Cashew Co., Ltd

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 76 Le Lai, Ben Thanh Ward, Dist 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Tuyển Project Manager Vietnam Intersnack Cashew Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bình Thuận thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vietnam Intersnack Cashew Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm