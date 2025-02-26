Tuyển Project Manager Vietnam Intersnack Cashew Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bình Thuận thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Responsible for Capex management and process development.

Key Responsibilities:

Team & System development:

• Leading the project team to deliver expectation and department KPI

• Manage team to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and company policies.

• Establishes, implements, and maintains administrative policies, Engineer/Maintenance system, procedures, and standards.

• Build the entire technical documentation and project roadmap.

• Build up department goals and objectives, evaluate staff performance, and coach and develop staff.

• Coordinate well with the Plant Managers, Maintenance Manager and functional departments to support, discuss and resolve issues.