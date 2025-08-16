Tuyển Marketing Planner Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Material demand control

• Ensure all the raw materials and consumables demand are sufficient to meet customers’ delivery requirements.

• Ensure the PR (Purchase Requisition) are raised to Purchasing in a timely manner.

• Manage the arrival dates of materials and ensure not late On Time Delivery (OTD) due to shortage materials.

• Coordinate with cross functions to have an appropriate forecast and send them the report of discrepancies if any.

• Analyze the demand and control the expired dates of materials to ensure the supplement.

• Receive and monitor the changes of forecast accordingly to reflect the newest updates.

• Provide the rolling demand forecast to purchasing in a timely manner to shorten the lead time.

Inventory control

• Keep an appropriate inventory to meet target.

• Set and adjust the safety stock, supplier lead time… in a timely manner to optimize the inventory value.

• Review backlog periodically to ensure the pull in/push out are communicated in a timely manner.

• Analysis and send the aging materials/strategic/safety stock report on time.

• Monitor and propose the solutions of the slow-moving materials.

Slow moving control