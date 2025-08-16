Tuyển Marketing Planner Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Planner Tại Coherent Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 36 VSIP, Street No. 4, Vietnam – Singapore Industrial Park, Binh Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Planner Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Material demand control
• Ensure all the raw materials and consumables demand are sufficient to meet customers’ delivery requirements.
• Ensure the PR (Purchase Requisition) are raised to Purchasing in a timely manner.
• Manage the arrival dates of materials and ensure not late On Time Delivery (OTD) due to shortage materials.
• Coordinate with cross functions to have an appropriate forecast and send them the report of discrepancies if any.
• Analyze the demand and control the expired dates of materials to ensure the supplement.
• Receive and monitor the changes of forecast accordingly to reflect the newest updates.
• Provide the rolling demand forecast to purchasing in a timely manner to shorten the lead time.
Inventory control
• Keep an appropriate inventory to meet target.
• Set and adjust the safety stock, supplier lead time… in a timely manner to optimize the inventory value.
• Review backlog periodically to ensure the pull in/push out are communicated in a timely manner.
• Analysis and send the aging materials/strategic/safety stock report on time.
• Monitor and propose the solutions of the slow-moving materials.
Slow moving control
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Coherent Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Coherent Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
