Tuyển Software tester Viện Công nghệ Blockchain và Trí tuệ nhân tạo ABAII làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Viện Công nghệ Blockchain và Trí tuệ nhân tạo ABAII
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/12/2024
Software tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software tester Tại Viện Công nghệ Blockchain và Trí tuệ nhân tạo ABAII

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lê Duẩn, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Software tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Evaluate user stories and requirements, providing feedback.
Review and improve test plan documents. Analyze requirements for testability, pointing out gaps and potential pitfalls
Execute writing test design, test cases based on the system specification documents and prepare test data.
Perform the following test: Manual UI test, API test, Mobile/Web test, Performance test.
Performs log bugs, evaluates bug severity and keeps track bug status via JIRA as workflow actions
Review failure analysis results and implement changes that limit and/or eliminate the causes of failure
Prepare and deploy conditions and environments to perform UAT to release a new build/version.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field
2+ year experience in software testing
Strong manual testing skills for web and mobile platforms. Being able to do automation testing is a plus.
Experience in writing clear, concise and comprehensive test plans and test cases
Hands-on experience with both white box and black box testing
Experience with performance and/or security testing is a plus
Good English communication skills.
Good collaboration, and communication skills and strong team working ability.

Tại Viện Công nghệ Blockchain và Trí tuệ nhân tạo ABAII Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Opportunity to work in an environment that captures the leading technologies of Vietnam and the world;
A modern working environment, respectfully contributing and sharing benefits;
Attractive salary, worthy of capacity and contribution.
Allowance for supporting the use of personal laptops, lunch, others (if any);
Full benefits according to the Vietnam Labor Law (social insurance, health insurance, 13th month salary...);
Teamwork, teambuilding activities... building a civilized and modern office culture.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Viện Công nghệ Blockchain và Trí tuệ nhân tạo ABAII

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Viện Công nghệ Blockchain và Trí tuệ nhân tạo ABAII

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 48 Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

