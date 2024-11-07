Tuyển Quản lý thiết kế Công ty TNHH Frontier Consulting Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Frontier Consulting Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/12/2024
Công ty TNHH Frontier Consulting Việt Nam

Quản lý thiết kế

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý thiết kế Tại Công ty TNHH Frontier Consulting Việt Nam

Mức lương
13 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Tầng 7, tòa nhà VPI, 167 Trung Kính, Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội., Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý thiết kế Với Mức Lương 13 - 20 Triệu

1) Making the quotation for construction
2) Checking the shop-drawing for construction
3) Making the schedule for construction
4) Arranging subcontractors for construction
5) Supervising at construction site.
6) Negotiating with subcontractors for construction solutions
7) Period reporting to superior (daily, monthly…)
8) Any other related tasks (cleaning, delivering material, assisting sub-contractors and etc).

Với Mức Lương 13 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1) Experience as supervisor at finishing construction or Interior finishing construction.
2) Understanding Drafting and Construction (Interior and Exterior). Design, Details, Materials, Schedule, relationship with SC.
3) Written and oral communication skills in English (Intermediate).
4) Experience with computers, Including MS Word, Excel, Power Point.
5) Experience with Architectural programs, such as AutoCAD
6) Knowledge about the architectural materials
7) Be ready to overwork (at night, weekend)

Tại Công ty TNHH Frontier Consulting Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 13~20 mil
12 paid holidays, 5 special holidays if work over 01 year
Company trip, team building, health check, ....
All other benifits follow the Labor Law

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Frontier Consulting Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Frontier Consulting Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Frontier Consulting Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, Tòa nhà VPI, 167 Phố Trung Kính, Phường Yên Hòa, Quận Cầu Giấy, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

