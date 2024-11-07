Tuyển Quản lý thiết kế Công ty TNHH Frontier Consulting Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 13 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Tầng 7, tòa nhà VPI, 167 Trung Kính, Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội., Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý thiết kế

1) Making the quotation for construction

2) Checking the shop-drawing for construction

3) Making the schedule for construction

4) Arranging subcontractors for construction

5) Supervising at construction site.

6) Negotiating with subcontractors for construction solutions

7) Period reporting to superior (daily, monthly…)

8) Any other related tasks (cleaning, delivering material, assisting sub-contractors and etc).

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

1) Experience as supervisor at finishing construction or Interior finishing construction.

2) Understanding Drafting and Construction (Interior and Exterior). Design, Details, Materials, Schedule, relationship with SC.

3) Written and oral communication skills in English (Intermediate).

4) Experience with computers, Including MS Word, Excel, Power Point.

5) Experience with Architectural programs, such as AutoCAD

6) Knowledge about the architectural materials

7) Be ready to overwork (at night, weekend)

Tại Công ty TNHH Frontier Consulting Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 13~20 mil

12 paid holidays, 5 special holidays if work over 01 year

Company trip, team building, health check, ....

All other benifits follow the Labor Law

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Frontier Consulting Việt Nam

