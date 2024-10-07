Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CHỨNG KHOÁN NGÂN HÀNG PUBLIC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CHỨNG KHOÁN NGÂN HÀNG PUBLIC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CHỨNG KHOÁN NGÂN HÀNG PUBLIC VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/11/2024
CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CHỨNG KHOÁN NGÂN HÀNG PUBLIC VIỆT NAM

Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CHỨNG KHOÁN NGÂN HÀNG PUBLIC VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a detail-oriented Research Executive to join our team at PBSV. In this role, you will be involved in analyzing market trend and providing valuable insights that support our clients and internal department:
Conduct periodic analyses of the macroeconomic environment, currency and bond markets, stock valuation, market performance, and industry trends. Provide data and insights to assist internal teams and client as needed. Manage and oversee portfolio activities, offering insights on market trends. Develop research reports for client, ensuring clarity and relevance. Organize and facilitate training sessions and seminars for stakeholders.
Conduct periodic analyses of the macroeconomic environment, currency and bond markets, stock valuation, market performance, and industry trends.
Provide data and insights to assist internal teams and client as needed.
Manage and oversee portfolio activities, offering insights on market trends.
Develop research reports for client, ensuring clarity and relevance.
Organize and facilitate training sessions and seminars for stakeholders.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Economics, Business, or a related field; advanced degree or relevant certifications (e.g., CFA). At least 3 years of experience in financial analysis, research, or a related role, preferably within the securities industry; Good command of English; Strong understanding of trading platforms and financial products; Proficiency in data analysis and market research methodologies; Well-organized, excellent communication, problem solving and management skills.
Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Economics, Business, or a related field; advanced degree or relevant certifications (e.g., CFA).
At least 3 years of experience in financial analysis, research, or a related role, preferably within the securities industry;
Good command of English;
Strong understanding of trading platforms and financial products;
Proficiency in data analysis and market research methodologies;
Well-organized, excellent communication, problem solving and management skills.

Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CHỨNG KHOÁN NGÂN HÀNG PUBLIC VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

18 days full paid leave per year Outstanding career development opportunities High performance & dynamic working environment Great employment benefits Insurance coverage Salary review annually Training & Development Annually health checkup
18 days full paid leave per year
Outstanding career development opportunities
High performance & dynamic working environment
Great employment benefits
Insurance coverage
Salary review annually
Training & Development
Annually health checkup

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CHỨNG KHOÁN NGÂN HÀNG PUBLIC VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CHỨNG KHOÁN NGÂN HÀNG PUBLIC VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CHỨNG KHOÁN NGÂN HÀNG PUBLIC VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 15, Tòa nhà IDMC Mỹ Đình, 15 đường Phạm Hùng, Phường Mỹ Đình 2, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-research-executive-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job205232
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN GLORY
Hạn nộp: 04/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Công ty TNHH Vietsol làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Vietsol
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TFS
Hạn nộp: 23/11/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SonatGame Studio
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD
SonatGame Studio
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư Phát triển Máy Việt Nam Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Tuyển Sản xuất Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Minh Phương Logistics
Hạn nộp: 01/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Tuyển Sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ QUẢN LÝ BẢO LÂM HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 24/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Tuyển Viễn thông Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hạ tầng Viễn thông Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 05/12/2024
Hải Dương Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN F&F
Hạn nộp: 08/11/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kế toán/Kiểm toán/Thuế Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Sao Vega làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Sao Vega
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giáo dục/Đào tạo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN MCI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN MCI VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 55 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM
40 - 55 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH NKK DIGITAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NKK DIGITAL
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán/Kiểm toán/Thuế Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Sao Vega làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Sao Vega
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Công ty cổ phần Cici Thượng Đỉnh Yến làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Cici Thượng Đỉnh Yến
16 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán/Kiểm toán/Thuế Công ty CP Dịch vụ Công Nghệ Cao An Lạc Khang làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty CP Dịch vụ Công Nghệ Cao An Lạc Khang
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ Công ty Cổ phần đầu tư sản xuất thương mại Hà Anh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần đầu tư sản xuất thương mại Hà Anh
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Backend Developer Công ty CP Savvycom làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công ty CP Savvycom
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN THẾ KỶ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN THẾ KỶ
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Công ty TNHH Hàng Nhật Nam Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Hàng Nhật Nam Phát
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Gapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2 USD Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Gapo
Tới 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ và Thiết bị Việt Mỹ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ và Thiết bị Việt Mỹ
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS HOSPITALITY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LOTUS HOSPITALITY
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Thương Mại Lifesup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu Công ty TNHH Công Nghệ và Thương Mại Lifesup
35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển System Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG NAM VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG NAM VIỆT
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm IZISolution làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 20 Triệu IZISolution
9 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TOKYO TREND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TOKYO TREND
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế CÔNG TY TNHH TỰ ĐỘNG HÓA PNC TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TỰ ĐỘNG HÓA PNC TECH
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN HÌNH TƯƠNG TÁC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN HÌNH TƯƠNG TÁC VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tester Công ty TNHH Mageplaza làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Mageplaza
Tới 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty TNHH Pancake Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu Công ty TNHH Pancake Việt Nam
8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Xây dựng MOLEX VIETNAM CO., LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận MOLEX VIETNAM CO., LTD.
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần SIMBATECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 32 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần SIMBATECH
16 - 32 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Xây dựng Công ty cổ phần Thiết kế & Xây dựng Biscons Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Thiết kế & Xây dựng Biscons Việt Nam
13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CQ TDT ASIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CQ TDT ASIA
Tới 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty TNHH Phần mềm Bắc Hà làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Phần mềm Bắc Hà
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Hộ Kinh Doanh Túi Xách ParisLuxe làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu Hộ Kinh Doanh Túi Xách ParisLuxe
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm