Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CHỨNG KHOÁN NGÂN HÀNG PUBLIC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a detail-oriented Research Executive to join our team at PBSV. In this role, you will be involved in analyzing market trend and providing valuable insights that support our clients and internal department:
Conduct periodic analyses of the macroeconomic environment, currency and bond markets, stock valuation, market performance, and industry trends.
Provide data and insights to assist internal teams and client as needed.
Manage and oversee portfolio activities, offering insights on market trends.
Develop research reports for client, ensuring clarity and relevance.
Organize and facilitate training sessions and seminars for stakeholders.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Economics, Business, or a related field; advanced degree or relevant certifications (e.g., CFA).
At least 3 years of experience in financial analysis, research, or a related role, preferably within the securities industry;
Good command of English;
Strong understanding of trading platforms and financial products;
Proficiency in data analysis and market research methodologies;
Well-organized, excellent communication, problem solving and management skills.
Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CHỨNG KHOÁN NGÂN HÀNG PUBLIC VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
18 days full paid leave per year
Outstanding career development opportunities
High performance & dynamic working environment
Great employment benefits
Insurance coverage
Salary review annually
Training & Development
Annually health checkup
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN CHỨNG KHOÁN NGÂN HÀNG PUBLIC VIỆT NAM
