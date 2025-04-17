Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 650 USD

This position is in Marketing & Planning Division.



- Coordinate with suppliers and internal function teams to manage the vehicle monitoring system’s operation.

- Be responsible for device Order Plan and Installation Plan, based upon Vehicle Production Plan.

- Act as key contact, builds and maintains strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders and effectively communicates with all stakeholders

- Assist in developing and promoting related activities as -assigned.

- Others job assigned by supervisor



Benefits:

- Competitive salary

- Genuine work/ life balance: Working time: 8:00 – 17:30, From Monday to Friday

- Accident insurance, Travelling insurance besides Social Insurance

- Annual leave, public holiday, company holiday according to the labor law, additional sick leave

- Annual Heath check-up, Company trip, Year End Party

- Training and development road-map. Opportunities to have training trips and/or attending events abroad.