Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 650 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Navigos Search
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 500 - 650 USD
This position is in Marketing & Planning Division.
- Coordinate with suppliers and internal function teams to manage the vehicle monitoring system’s operation.
- Be responsible for device Order Plan and Installation Plan, based upon Vehicle Production Plan.
- Act as key contact, builds and maintains strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders and effectively communicates with all stakeholders
- Assist in developing and promoting related activities as -assigned.
- Others job assigned by supervisor
Benefits:
- Competitive salary
- Genuine work/ life balance: Working time: 8:00 – 17:30, From Monday to Friday
- Accident insurance, Travelling insurance besides Social Insurance
- Annual leave, public holiday, company holiday according to the labor law, additional sick leave
- Annual Heath check-up, Company trip, Year End Party
- Training and development road-map. Opportunities to have training trips and/or attending events abroad.
