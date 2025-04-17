Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search's Client
- Hà Nội: 7th floor, V
- Building, 125
- 127 Ba Trieu Street, Thành phố Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Our client is an European newly set up manufacturing company.
At this position, you will report to General Manager and functional team in hear quarter
Key Responsibilities:
● Monitoring compliance of production processes with regulatory documentation requirements
● Analyzing key production indicators and making immediate operational adjustments
● Developing new instructions, methodologies, and processes
● Finding technical solutions to ensure product quality
● Training personnel, developing lectures, presentations, and training programs on production quality
● Working with analytical data
● Defining quality criteria and product requirements
● Team management
● Budgeting equipment to support department operations
● Making changes to quality management system documents
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search's Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search's Client
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI