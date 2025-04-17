Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Our client is an European newly set up manufacturing company.

At this position, you will report to General Manager and functional team in hear quarter

Key Responsibilities:

● Monitoring compliance of production processes with regulatory documentation requirements

● Analyzing key production indicators and making immediate operational adjustments

● Developing new instructions, methodologies, and processes

● Finding technical solutions to ensure product quality

● Training personnel, developing lectures, presentations, and training programs on production quality

● Working with analytical data

● Defining quality criteria and product requirements

● Team management

● Budgeting equipment to support department operations

● Making changes to quality management system documents