Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 25 - 35 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Navigos Search

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
25 - 35 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Nhơn Trạch, Đồng Nai, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 USD

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Human Resources Management:
• Develop and implement HR policies to support the company’s business objectives.
• Manage recruitment, training, performance evaluation, compensation, and benefits.
• Ensure compliance with relevant labor laws and regulations; handle labor relations and contract management.
Administrative and Facility Management:
• Oversee daily administrative operations, including office management and facility maintenance.
• Ensure the proper functioning and maintenance of public utilities such as water, electricity, and gas.
• Organize and arrange internal meetings, company events, and employee engagement activities.
Government Relations Management:
• Establish and maintain strong relationships with government agencies, local authorities, and regulatory bodies to ensure compliance.
• Monitor and analyze changes in government policies and regulations, assess their potential impact on the company, and propose appropriate countermeasures.
Communication and Coordination:
• Act as a communication bridge between management and employees, addressing complaints and suggestions.
• Maintain good relationships with external HR service providers, government departments, and EHS-related organizations to facilitate policy implementation.
Data Analysis and Reporting:
• Collect and analyze data related to HR, administration, EHS, and government relations to provide reports that support decision-making.
• Continuously evaluate and optimize workflows for HR, administration, EHS, and government relations management.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
Attractive salary & compensation package

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

