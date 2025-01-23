Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Navigos Search làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 25 - 35 USD

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Human Resources Management:

• Develop and implement HR policies to support the company’s business objectives.

• Manage recruitment, training, performance evaluation, compensation, and benefits.

• Ensure compliance with relevant labor laws and regulations; handle labor relations and contract management.

Administrative and Facility Management:

• Oversee daily administrative operations, including office management and facility maintenance.

• Ensure the proper functioning and maintenance of public utilities such as water, electricity, and gas.

• Organize and arrange internal meetings, company events, and employee engagement activities.

Government Relations Management:

• Establish and maintain strong relationships with government agencies, local authorities, and regulatory bodies to ensure compliance.

• Monitor and analyze changes in government policies and regulations, assess their potential impact on the company, and propose appropriate countermeasures.

Communication and Coordination:

• Act as a communication bridge between management and employees, addressing complaints and suggestions.

• Maintain good relationships with external HR service providers, government departments, and EHS-related organizations to facilitate policy implementation.

Data Analysis and Reporting:

• Collect and analyze data related to HR, administration, EHS, and government relations to provide reports that support decision-making.

• Continuously evaluate and optimize workflows for HR, administration, EHS, and government relations management.