Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Coats Footwear Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công Ty TNHH Coats Footwear Việt Nam
- Đồng Nai: Đồng Nai, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Role Purpose
• This position is responsible for all the facilities and office equipment/devices in the company which are in good conditions for operations.
Principal Accountabilities and Key Activities
Key Accountability:
1. Administration:
- Taking care of staffs’ benefits: healthcare insurance, annual health check, etc.
- In charge of purchasing and maintaining office inventory/equipment control
- Assisting in the preparation of contract documents; proofreading and tracking contract, invoice documents.
- Working closely with other departments to support the newcomer in onboarding process.
- Taking care of transportation matters: work permit, visa, flight, accommodation, taxi.
- Producing and distributing correspondence memos, letters and forms.
- Determining the administration issues and resolving them for smooth office operations.
2. Event organization:
- Organizing internal events: Tet Party, Team Buildings, Celebrations, Business Trips, etc.
- Supporting external events: Job Fair, Career Day, Open Day, etc.
