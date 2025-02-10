Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Coats Footwear Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Role Purpose

• This position is responsible for all the facilities and office equipment/devices in the company which are in good conditions for operations.

Principal Accountabilities and Key Activities

Key Accountability:

1. Administration:

- Taking care of staffs’ benefits: healthcare insurance, annual health check, etc.

- In charge of purchasing and maintaining office inventory/equipment control

- Assisting in the preparation of contract documents; proofreading and tracking contract, invoice documents.

- Working closely with other departments to support the newcomer in onboarding process.

- Taking care of transportation matters: work permit, visa, flight, accommodation, taxi.

- Producing and distributing correspondence memos, letters and forms.

- Determining the administration issues and resolving them for smooth office operations.

2. Event organization:

- Organizing internal events: Tet Party, Team Buildings, Celebrations, Business Trips, etc.

- Supporting external events: Job Fair, Career Day, Open Day, etc.