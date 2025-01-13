Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty TNHH Nextevo Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 12 - 16 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công ty TNHH Nextevo Việt Nam
- Đồng Nai: Lô B4
- 3 và B4
- 4 đường Nguyễn Ái Quốc, KCN Nhơn Trạch III
- giai đoạn 2, Thị trấn Hiệp Phước, Huyện Nhơn Trạch
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 12 - 16 USD
Nextevo is seeking an experienced and detail-oriented Sales Administrator to manage our e-commerce platform and support our sales team in administrative and operational matters.
Nextevo
is seeking an experienced and detail-oriented S
ales Administrator
to manage our e-commerce platform and support our sales team in administrative and operational matters.
Key Responsibilities:
1) E-Commerce (Reports to Marketing Manager)
• Assist in managing Nextevo’s e-commerce platform to ensure that the e-commerce platform, product information, promotional details, and all other relevant website systems are configured correctly.
• Provide customer service support to online customers, such as addressing enquiries, attending and acknowledging online sales orders, handling of complaints.
• Administrative duties to include invoicing and preparation of eCommerce orders (Packing, Airwaybills, invoices, etc.), prepare monthly sales and operational reports, collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to meet e-commerce needs
2) Sales Support (Reports to Sales Manager)
• Support day-to-day operations of the Sales team, including preparing sales contracts, submission of sales order and invoice data via ERP system, maintaining database of sales contacts, leads and records, etc.
• Follow up on the production schedule for samples and customer orders, including arrangement of shipment schedules, invoice and payment collections
Với Mức Lương 12 - 16 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH Nextevo Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Nextevo Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI