Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty TNHH Nextevo Việt Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 12 - 16 USD

Nextevo is seeking an experienced and detail-oriented Sales Administrator to manage our e-commerce platform and support our sales team in administrative and operational matters.

Key Responsibilities:

1) E-Commerce (Reports to Marketing Manager)

• Assist in managing Nextevo’s e-commerce platform to ensure that the e-commerce platform, product information, promotional details, and all other relevant website systems are configured correctly.

• Provide customer service support to online customers, such as addressing enquiries, attending and acknowledging online sales orders, handling of complaints.

• Administrative duties to include invoicing and preparation of eCommerce orders (Packing, Airwaybills, invoices, etc.), prepare monthly sales and operational reports, collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to meet e-commerce needs

2) Sales Support (Reports to Sales Manager)

• Support day-to-day operations of the Sales team, including preparing sales contracts, submission of sales order and invoice data via ERP system, maintaining database of sales contacts, leads and records, etc.

• Follow up on the production schedule for samples and customer orders, including arrangement of shipment schedules, invoice and payment collections