Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Tomoe Vietnam - Chi Nhánh Miền Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công Ty TNHH Tomoe Vietnam - Chi Nhánh Miền Nam
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Đồng Nai: Lô M
- 2, Đường D4
- 2, KCN Long Đức, Xã Long Đức, Huyện Long Thành, Tỉnh Đồng Nai
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Perform sales demos, negotiate deals;
- Handle and keep good relationship with customers.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Requirement:
- Sales/Business/Marketing major
- More than 1 year experience of sales is advantaged, but fresher is accepted if you have desire.
- Effective communication, result-oriented mindset.
- English: good command.
- Computer skills (MS. Office).
- Age: over 22
Other Benefit:
- Working time: 08:00 ~ 16:30 (all Sundays off & 2 Saturdays off per month), flexible Saturday working upon your registered schedule.
- Besides 12 days annual leave, you will take premium private summer holiday x 3 days ; and incentive leave up to 8 days/year additionally.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Tomoe Vietnam - Chi Nhánh Miền Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
