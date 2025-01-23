Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Tomoe Vietnam - Chi Nhánh Miền Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Tomoe Vietnam - Chi Nhánh Miền Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Tomoe Vietnam - Chi Nhánh Miền Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Tomoe Vietnam - Chi Nhánh Miền Nam

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công Ty TNHH Tomoe Vietnam - Chi Nhánh Miền Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Lô M

- 2, Đường D4

- 2, KCN Long Đức, Xã Long Đức, Huyện Long Thành, Tỉnh Đồng Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Perform sales demos, negotiate deals;
- Handle and keep good relationship with customers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirement:
- Sales/Business/Marketing major
- More than 1 year experience of sales is advantaged, but fresher is accepted if you have desire.
- Effective communication, result-oriented mindset.
- English: good command.
- Computer skills (MS. Office).
- Age: over 22
Other Benefit:
- Working time: 08:00 ~ 16:30 (all Sundays off & 2 Saturdays off per month), flexible Saturday working upon your registered schedule.
- Besides 12 days annual leave, you will take premium private summer holiday x 3 days ; and incentive leave up to 8 days/year additionally.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Tomoe Vietnam - Chi Nhánh Miền Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Tomoe Vietnam - Chi Nhánh Miền Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Tomoe Vietnam - Chi Nhánh Miền Nam

Công Ty TNHH Tomoe Vietnam - Chi Nhánh Miền Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô M-2, Đường D4-2, KCN Long Đức, Xã Long Đức, Huyện Long Thành, Tỉnh Đồng Nai

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

