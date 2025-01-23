Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Tomoe Vietnam - Chi Nhánh Miền Nam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: Lô M - 2, Đường D4 - 2, KCN Long Đức, Xã Long Đức, Huyện Long Thành, Tỉnh Đồng Nai

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Perform sales demos, negotiate deals;

- Handle and keep good relationship with customers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirement:

- Sales/Business/Marketing major

- More than 1 year experience of sales is advantaged, but fresher is accepted if you have desire.

- Effective communication, result-oriented mindset.

- English: good command.

- Computer skills (MS. Office).

- Age: over 22

Other Benefit:

- Working time: 08:00 ~ 16:30 (all Sundays off & 2 Saturdays off per month), flexible Saturday working upon your registered schedule.

- Besides 12 days annual leave, you will take premium private summer holiday x 3 days ; and incentive leave up to 8 days/year additionally.

