Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH Hamasho Corporation (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 USD

1. Sales Function

- To understand and execute the required action for Sales Activity as an Employee

- To focus profit-making for Department Operation

- To seek for future vision and goal for your future growth and company growth

- To find and create new business opportunity by yourself

- To make good relationship towards both internal and external

- To visit potential customers and make necessary report to General Director

- To make outcome/result by appealing & executing sales action of Distributorship product

*Action strategy and customer selection are decided by General Director

2. Engineer Function

- To understand and learn the products which Company deals with, from the Engineer thinking

- To achieve to explain technical benefit and mechanizm to the external entity

- To become as the Employee to talk to SIer or Engineering team for business activity

- To communicate with Engineer from YAMAHA and other makers and Thailand team (English)

- To consider your own future goal: to be a Sales Engineer Team Leader with several staff

- To stand between Customer/Sier & Hamasho’s Engineer and suitably adjust them