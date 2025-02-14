Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH Hamasho Corporation (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 USD

Tuyển Sales Engineer Công Ty TNHH Hamasho Corporation (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 USD

Công Ty TNHH Hamasho Corporation (Việt Nam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Hamasho Corporation (Việt Nam)

Sales Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Hamasho Corporation (Việt Nam)

Mức lương
10 - 20 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 3, Tòa nhà D.C, số 111D Lý Chính Thắng, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 USD

1. Sales Function
- To understand and execute the required action for Sales Activity as an Employee
- To focus profit-making for Department Operation
- To seek for future vision and goal for your future growth and company growth
- To find and create new business opportunity by yourself
- To make good relationship towards both internal and external
- To visit potential customers and make necessary report to General Director
- To make outcome/result by appealing & executing sales action of Distributorship product
*Action strategy and customer selection are decided by General Director
2. Engineer Function
- To understand and learn the products which Company deals with, from the Engineer thinking
- To achieve to explain technical benefit and mechanizm to the external entity
- To become as the Employee to talk to SIer or Engineering team for business activity
- To communicate with Engineer from YAMAHA and other makers and Thailand team (English)
- To consider your own future goal: to be a Sales Engineer Team Leader with several staff
- To stand between Customer/Sier & Hamasho’s Engineer and suitably adjust them

Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Hamasho Corporation (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Hamasho Corporation (Việt Nam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Hamasho Corporation (Việt Nam)

Công Ty TNHH Hamasho Corporation (Việt Nam)

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 302, Tầng 3, Tòa nhà D.C, số 111D Lý Chính Thắng, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

