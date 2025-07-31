Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Lotte Center Hanoi, 54 Lieu Giai, Cong Vi, Ba Dinh, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
II. ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITY
• Proposal (FM/PM):
- Manage end-to-end bidding and proposal processes
- Coordinate with PM team and other teams for solution-building
- Review documents to ensure compliance and quality
- Improve templates and maintain proposal content library.
• Project Bidding
- Develop bidding strategies tailored to each project’s scope and client requirements
- Prepare bidding documents, presentations, and cost estimates in collaboration with internal departments
- Ensure proposal submissions meet deadlines and client expectations
- Monitor bidding performance and update database for future references
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Master’s degree or relevant certifications (e.g., PMP, bidding/tendering, QA/QC) is a plus.
• At least 5 years of experience in:
• Proposal and bidding preparation in real estate, construction, FM, or project consulting
Tại Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
