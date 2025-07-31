Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/08/2025
Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam

Sales Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Lotte Center Hanoi, 54 Lieu Giai, Cong Vi, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

II. ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITY
• Proposal (FM/PM):
- Manage end-to-end bidding and proposal processes
- Coordinate with PM team and other teams for solution-building
- Review documents to ensure compliance and quality
- Improve templates and maintain proposal content library.
• Project Bidding
- Develop bidding strategies tailored to each project’s scope and client requirements
- Prepare bidding documents, presentations, and cost estimates in collaboration with internal departments
- Ensure proposal submissions meet deadlines and client expectations
- Monitor bidding performance and update database for future references

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Engineering, Architecture, Real Estate, or a related field.
• Master’s degree or relevant certifications (e.g., PMP, bidding/tendering, QA/QC) is a plus.
• At least 5 years of experience in:
• Proposal and bidding preparation in real estate, construction, FM, or project consulting

Tại Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 54 Liễu Giai, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

