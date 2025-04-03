Tuyển Sales Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 USD

Tuyển Sales Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 USD

Navigos Search's Client
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/05/2025
Navigos Search's Client

Sales Manager

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Navigos Search's Client

Mức lương
2 - 4 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: TP Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 USD

• Direct Sales Activities: Spearhead all sales efforts in Vietnam, focusing on expanding the customer base, with a strategic emphasis on targeting and securing new business opportunities outside of the existing client base. Drive business growth by developing innovative strategies to attract non- existing client base.
• Direct Sales Activities:
• Market Analysis & Opportunity Identification: Conduct comprehensive market research and in-depth analysis of the logistics and transportation industry within the region. Use the gathered data to identify emerging business trends, customer needs, and potential growth opportunities, tailoring sales strategies accordingly to capitalize on these insights.
• Market Analysis & Opportunity Identification:
• Client Relationship Management: Build, nurture, and maintain strong relationships with key accounts, ensuring a high level of customer satisfaction. Act as the primary point of contact for strategic clients across Vietnam, continuously seeking opportunities to add value and enhance customer loyalty.
• Client Relationship Management:
• Collaborative Coordination: Collaborate effectively with the Operation Person in Charge (PIC) and the Global Logistics Center (GLC) teams to ensure seamless delivery of services to customers. Work cross-functionally to resolve challenges, ensure service excellence, and provide timely solutions to client needs.
• Collaborative Coordination:
• Team Leadership & Expansion: Lead and guide the recruitment process to expand the sales team, ensuring a robust hiring strategy aligned with organizational growth goals. Oversee the onboarding, training, and development of new team members, fostering a high-performing sales environment. Continuously mentor and provide leadership to the team to ensure professional growth and the achievement of individual and team sales targets.
• Team Leadership & Expansion:

Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search's Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search's Client

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search's Client

Navigos Search's Client

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, Tòa nhà V building, 125-127 Bà Triệu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

