Tuyển Sales Manager Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 USD

• Direct Sales Activities: Spearhead all sales efforts in Vietnam, focusing on expanding the customer base, with a strategic emphasis on targeting and securing new business opportunities outside of the existing client base. Drive business growth by developing innovative strategies to attract non- existing client base.

• Market Analysis & Opportunity Identification: Conduct comprehensive market research and in-depth analysis of the logistics and transportation industry within the region. Use the gathered data to identify emerging business trends, customer needs, and potential growth opportunities, tailoring sales strategies accordingly to capitalize on these insights.

• Client Relationship Management: Build, nurture, and maintain strong relationships with key accounts, ensuring a high level of customer satisfaction. Act as the primary point of contact for strategic clients across Vietnam, continuously seeking opportunities to add value and enhance customer loyalty.

• Collaborative Coordination: Collaborate effectively with the Operation Person in Charge (PIC) and the Global Logistics Center (GLC) teams to ensure seamless delivery of services to customers. Work cross-functionally to resolve challenges, ensure service excellence, and provide timely solutions to client needs.

• Team Leadership & Expansion: Lead and guide the recruitment process to expand the sales team, ensuring a robust hiring strategy aligned with organizational growth goals. Oversee the onboarding, training, and development of new team members, fostering a high-performing sales environment. Continuously mentor and provide leadership to the team to ensure professional growth and the achievement of individual and team sales targets.

