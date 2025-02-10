Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,200 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Tại Navigos Search
- Hồ Chí Minh: Sunwah Innovation Center
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh
We are seeking an energetic and results-driven B2B Sales Representative with experience in the furniture industry and fluency in Mandarin. This remote role requires an active and self-motivated professional to drive sales, build strong client relationships, and expand market reach.
Key Responsibilities
• Develop and maintain relationships with B2B clients, distributors, and manufacturers.
• Identify and pursue new sales opportunities in the furniture industry.
• Conduct virtual meetings, presentations, and negotiations with potential clients.
• Manage the entire sales cycle, from prospecting to closing deals.
• Stay updated on industry trends, market demands, and competitor activities.
• Collaborate with internal teams to ensure smooth order processing and customer satisfaction.
• Attend virtual or in-person trade shows and networking events when required.
Yêu Cầu Công Việc
• Proven experience in B2B sales, preferably in the furniture industry.
• Strong negotiation and communication skills.
• Self-motivated, proactive, and able to work independently.
Quyền Lợi
homebased, commission, travel allowances
