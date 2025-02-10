Tuyển Sales Representative/Phát triển kinh doanh Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,200 USD

We are seeking an energetic and results-driven B2B Sales Representative with experience in the furniture industry and fluency in Mandarin. This remote role requires an active and self-motivated professional to drive sales, build strong client relationships, and expand market reach.

Key Responsibilities

• Develop and maintain relationships with B2B clients, distributors, and manufacturers.

• Identify and pursue new sales opportunities in the furniture industry.

• Conduct virtual meetings, presentations, and negotiations with potential clients.

• Manage the entire sales cycle, from prospecting to closing deals.

• Stay updated on industry trends, market demands, and competitor activities.

• Collaborate with internal teams to ensure smooth order processing and customer satisfaction.

• Attend virtual or in-person trade shows and networking events when required.