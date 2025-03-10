Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Galtronics Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công Ty TNHH Galtronics Việt Nam
- Bắc Ninh: Lot G
- 01, Que Vo Industrial Park, Bac Ninh Province, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương 11 - 13 Triệu
- Issue PO and tracking delivery status
- Negotiate to improve price, term and condition, required quality level, on time delivery
- Monitor the entire process of purchasing, receiving goods, returning goods, controlling inventory.
- Solve trouble and involve necessary operation
- Check related documents and ensure accuracy and completeness.
Với Mức Lương 11 - 13 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Prefer candidate has experience about purchasing & production planning and working in manufacturing company
- Have skills in making reports, calculating raw materials based on production plan
- Understand BOM of raw materials, purchasing process, tracking orders, handling arising issues.
- Eager to new things, high responsibility for work.
Knowledge’s Skills And Abilities:
- Goods at MS Office (special Excel).
- English is preferable
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Galtronics Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
