Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Galtronics Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu

Mức lương 11 - 13 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Bắc Ninh: Lot G - 01, Que Vo Industrial Park, Bac Ninh Province, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương 11 - 13 Triệu

- Issue PO and tracking delivery status

- Negotiate to improve price, term and condition, required quality level, on time delivery

- Monitor the entire process of purchasing, receiving goods, returning goods, controlling inventory.

- Solve trouble and involve necessary operation

- Check related documents and ensure accuracy and completeness.

Với Mức Lương 11 - 13 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience Required:

- Prefer candidate has experience about purchasing & production planning and working in manufacturing company

- Have skills in making reports, calculating raw materials based on production plan

- Understand BOM of raw materials, purchasing process, tracking orders, handling arising issues.

- Eager to new things, high responsibility for work.

Knowledge’s Skills And Abilities:

- Goods at MS Office (special Excel).

- English is preferable

Education:

Tại Công Ty TNHH Galtronics Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Galtronics Việt Nam

