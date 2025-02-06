Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Airquay Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu

Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Airquay Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Airquay Vina
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Airquay Vina

Social Media

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công Ty TNHH Airquay Vina

Mức lương
12 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 2nd Fl, A Tower, Golden Palace BD, Me Tri St, Me Tri, Nam Tu Liem

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu

Key Responsibilities:
1. Sourcing & Procurement:
o Work with local/ oversea suppliers to purchase goods, service and raw materials.
o Leverage various sourcing channels, such as online platforms, and professional networks or conduct market research for supplier selection process by potential suppliers avaluation including financial stability, quality systems, and delivery performance.
o Negotiate pricing, contracts, and terms with suppliers to achieve cost-effective solutions.
o Collaborate with internal departments including Sales, Engineering, Accounting,... to ensure smooth and timely procurement.
o Following up payment terms, Collaborate with accounting department to ensure timely payment to suppliers and on-time delivery.
2. Cost Management: Actively seek cost-saving opportunities through cost analysis, and the implementation of cost-reduction initiatives.
3. Supplier Relationship Management:
o Resolve any supply chain issues or disputes effectively and efficiently.
o Maintaining a strong relationship with suppliers for a prompt support and consultant.

Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Airquay Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Airquay Vina

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Airquay Vina

Công Ty TNHH Airquay Vina

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Golden Palace, Me Tri, Ha Noi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Social Media My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Tuyển Social Media Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 11 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 900 - 11 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH TeenUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Tuyển Social Media A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN DI ĐỘNG
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN DI ĐỘNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN DI ĐỘNG
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG DÂN DỤNG VÀ CƠ ĐIỆN
Tuyển Kỹ sư cấp thoát nước CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG DÂN DỤNG VÀ CƠ ĐIỆN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG DÂN DỤNG VÀ CƠ ĐIỆN
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Social Media My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Tuyển Social Media Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 11 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 900 - 11 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH TeenUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Tuyển Social Media A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN DI ĐỘNG
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN DI ĐỘNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN DI ĐỘNG
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Tuyển Social Media LOGISTEED Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận LOGISTEED Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH MEMENT VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MEMENT VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Social Media CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH BON MI - BON MI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH BON MI - BON MI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Social Media Panasonic Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Panasonic Vietnam Co.,ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH VIA Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 12 USD Công Ty TNHH VIA Việt Nam
800 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Nefab Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Nefab Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THẾ KỶ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THẾ KỶ
10 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH VICTORY CREATIVE MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VICTORY CREATIVE MEDIA
9 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ K-HAIR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ K-HAIR
17 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Social Media Ngân Hàng Công Nghiệp Hàn Quốc- Chi Nhánh Hà Nội ( IBK Hanoi Branch) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng Công Nghiệp Hàn Quốc- Chi Nhánh Hà Nội ( IBK Hanoi Branch)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH TeenUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu Công ty TNHH TeenUp
15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 11 USD Navigos Search
900 - 11 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm