Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Airquay Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công Ty TNHH Airquay Vina
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương 12 - 18 Triệu
Key Responsibilities:
1. Sourcing & Procurement:
o Work with local/ oversea suppliers to purchase goods, service and raw materials.
o Leverage various sourcing channels, such as online platforms, and professional networks or conduct market research for supplier selection process by potential suppliers avaluation including financial stability, quality systems, and delivery performance.
o Negotiate pricing, contracts, and terms with suppliers to achieve cost-effective solutions.
o Collaborate with internal departments including Sales, Engineering, Accounting,... to ensure smooth and timely procurement.
o Following up payment terms, Collaborate with accounting department to ensure timely payment to suppliers and on-time delivery.
2. Cost Management: Actively seek cost-saving opportunities through cost analysis, and the implementation of cost-reduction initiatives.
3. Supplier Relationship Management:
o Resolve any supply chain issues or disputes effectively and efficiently.
o Maintaining a strong relationship with suppliers for a prompt support and consultant.
