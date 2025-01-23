Tuyển Software Engineer MOLEX VIETNAM CO., LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Test Engineer at Molex Vietnam, you have a role in developing, configuring, and programming tests for new and old products that need improvement. You will be responsible for installing and maintaining high-speed signal transmission testing systems, ensuring the quality and efficiency of our production lines.

1. Develop and execute comprehensive test plans and test cases for new and existing products. · Participate in the process of developing, selecting hardware configurations, and programming tests for new product transfers. · Review test plan with local/global team and manage test projects according to lab workflow, ensure project testing completion on time · Ensure test methods are correctly, aligned with global labs testing procedure, and ensure all execution processes are based on relevant guiding documents (SOP).

2. Setup debug and Evaluation processes for equipment and testing systems. · Setup test SI system in the production line · Debug test program, and test script when the system setup · Do calibration for the test machine Vector network analysis (VNA); performance network analyser(PNA), TDA (Time Domain Analyzer) brand Rohde & Schwarz, Keysight, Anritsu. · Evaluate the Test system with ARR, GRR method

3. Coordinate with other departments to ensure and enhance the capacity of the production line. · Train test engineers/technicians on testing procedures. · Analyze and summarize errors, providing solutions to improve product quality. · Do maintenance for Test machine / Test system