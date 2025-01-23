Tuyển Software Engineer MOLEX VIETNAM CO., LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

MOLEX VIETNAM CO., LTD.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
MOLEX VIETNAM CO., LTD.

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại MOLEX VIETNAM CO., LTD.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Thang Long Industrial Park, Đông Anh, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
Test Engineer at Molex Vietnam, you have a role in developing, configuring, and programming tests for new and old products that need improvement. You will be responsible for installing and maintaining high-speed signal transmission testing systems, ensuring the quality and efficiency of our production lines.
1. Develop and execute comprehensive test plans and test cases for new and existing products. · Participate in the process of developing, selecting hardware configurations, and programming tests for new product transfers. · Review test plan with local/global team and manage test projects according to lab workflow, ensure project testing completion on time · Ensure test methods are correctly, aligned with global labs testing procedure, and ensure all execution processes are based on relevant guiding documents (SOP).
2. Setup debug and Evaluation processes for equipment and testing systems. · Setup test SI system in the production line · Debug test program, and test script when the system setup · Do calibration for the test machine Vector network analysis (VNA); performance network analyser(PNA), TDA (Time Domain Analyzer) brand Rohde & Schwarz, Keysight, Anritsu. · Evaluate the Test system with ARR, GRR method
3. Coordinate with other departments to ensure and enhance the capacity of the production line. · Train test engineers/technicians on testing procedures. · Analyze and summarize errors, providing solutions to improve product quality. · Do maintenance for Test machine / Test system

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại MOLEX VIETNAM CO., LTD. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MOLEX VIETNAM CO., LTD.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

MOLEX VIETNAM CO., LTD.

MOLEX VIETNAM CO., LTD.

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: P15, Khu Công Nghiệp Thăng Long, Kim Chung, Đông Anh, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

