Tuyển Software Engineer NashTech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại NashTech
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: HITC Building, 6th floor, 239 Xuân Thủy, Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Develop and maintain database scripts, functions, and stored procedures to support application development.
Assist Developers/Testers with database activities.
Process the client’s requests, feedback and fix the bugs.
Tune SQL queries and troubleshoot performance issues.
Attend all regular meetings of the assigned project.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Has 1+ years of experience.
Good at English speaking/writing skills; can confidently discuss with clients about technical approaches or issues in detail;
Familiar with at least one of well-known RDBMS such as SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL
SQL Development – ability to write and troubleshoot SQL Code and design (stored procedures, functions, tables, views, triggers, indexes, constraints)
Knowledge of ETL, Data migration process
Ability to work independently with good self-motivation and minimal supervision.
Can handle the communication related to the work assignments.
Other nice-to-have skills: Knowledge of Data warehouse/Business Intelligence concept
Tại NashTech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13-month salary per year
Performance bonus (up to 2-month salary)
Hybrid Working Model
Social – Health – Insurance paid fully
Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance (plus 1 slot for your dependent)
Annual leaves: 14 - 18 days
Clubs program: Football, Badminton, Swimming, Tennis, Rock, Yoga...
Training courses: Technical skills – Soft skills – English
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NashTech
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
