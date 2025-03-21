Tuyển Software Engineer NashTech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: HITC Building, 6th floor, 239 Xuân Thủy, Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc

Develop and maintain database scripts, functions, and stored procedures to support application development.

Assist Developers/Testers with database activities.

Process the client’s requests, feedback and fix the bugs.

Tune SQL queries and troubleshoot performance issues.

Attend all regular meetings of the assigned project.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Has 1+ years of experience.

Good at English speaking/writing skills; can confidently discuss with clients about technical approaches or issues in detail;

Familiar with at least one of well-known RDBMS such as SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL

SQL Development – ability to write and troubleshoot SQL Code and design (stored procedures, functions, tables, views, triggers, indexes, constraints)

Knowledge of ETL, Data migration process

Ability to work independently with good self-motivation and minimal supervision.

Can handle the communication related to the work assignments.

Other nice-to-have skills: Knowledge of Data warehouse/Business Intelligence concept

Quyền Lợi

13-month salary per year

Performance bonus (up to 2-month salary)

Hybrid Working Model

Social – Health – Insurance paid fully

Healthcare: Annual health check-up, Premium Health Insurance (plus 1 slot for your dependent)

Annual leaves: 14 - 18 days

Clubs program: Football, Badminton, Swimming, Tennis, Rock, Yoga...

Training courses: Technical skills – Soft skills – English

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

