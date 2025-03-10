Tuyển Software Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 28 - 35 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Navigos Search's Client
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 28 - 35 USD
Our client is looking for a talented Frontend Engineer (Mid to Senior Level) to join the team and contribute to building high-performance web applications (saas) in the rapidly growing eCommerce industry. The ideal candidate will have strong expertise in Next.js and Tailwind CSS, a sharp eye for design, and a passion for delivering seamless, engaging user experiences. This position offers the chance to work in a flexible, remote-first environment and make a real impact on a product trusted by thousands of Shopify merchants worldwide.
Key Responsibilities
- Develop and Enhance Frontend Interfaces: Create and maintain user-facing components with Next.js and Tailwind CSS, ensuring a polished and responsive UI.
- Optimize Performance: Focus on fast load times, smooth user interactions, and adherence to accessibility and usability best practices.
- Collaborate Across Teams: Partner with backend engineers, designers, and product managers to build scalable and intuitive user experiences.
- Maintain High Code Standards: Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code, following modern frontend development best practices.
- Troubleshoot and Resolve Issues: Proactively debug, test, and fix frontend problems to maintain a high-quality user experience.
- Stay Ahead of the Curve: Keep up-to-date with emerging frontend technologies and trends to continuously improve the product and processes.
Với Mức Lương 28 - 35 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search's Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search's Client
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI