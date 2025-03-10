Tuyển Software Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 28 - 35 USD

Our client is looking for a talented Frontend Engineer (Mid to Senior Level) to join the team and contribute to building high-performance web applications (saas) in the rapidly growing eCommerce industry. The ideal candidate will have strong expertise in Next.js and Tailwind CSS, a sharp eye for design, and a passion for delivering seamless, engaging user experiences. This position offers the chance to work in a flexible, remote-first environment and make a real impact on a product trusted by thousands of Shopify merchants worldwide.



Key Responsibilities



- Develop and Enhance Frontend Interfaces: Create and maintain user-facing components with Next.js and Tailwind CSS, ensuring a polished and responsive UI.

- Optimize Performance: Focus on fast load times, smooth user interactions, and adherence to accessibility and usability best practices.

- Collaborate Across Teams: Partner with backend engineers, designers, and product managers to build scalable and intuitive user experiences.

- Maintain High Code Standards: Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code, following modern frontend development best practices.

- Troubleshoot and Resolve Issues: Proactively debug, test, and fix frontend problems to maintain a high-quality user experience.

- Stay Ahead of the Curve: Keep up-to-date with emerging frontend technologies and trends to continuously improve the product and processes.