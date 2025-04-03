Tuyển Software Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

Tuyển Software Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/05/2025
Navigos Search

Software Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
800 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hoàng Mai, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD

Mission Statement
Act with safety, efficiency, quality and productivity to assure that products and systems meet stated requirements. Employs various test protocols and applies standards to ensure quality.
Your Responsibility:
• You will write test procedure/ test plan
• You will report test results and raise issues / problems into database
• You will provide customer with technical expertise in testing
• You will guide and assign tasks for test technician
• You will control safety during testing time
• You will do risk assessment for all test activitys/processes
• You will update and calibrate test equipment.
• You will develop and maintain 5S in test area.
• You will responsible for continuous improvement in testing area
• You will cooperate with PT Test room to utilize resources in case of need
• You will provide technical inputs to design and production department to reduce test failures
• You will conduct analysis and proposal for prevention the failure.
• You will coordinate with other departments to solve problems.
• You will do risk assessment for all test activitys/processes
• You will control safety during testing time
• You will report unsafe situations are observed
• You will work with HSE teams to improve the safety systems
• You will use of relevant PPE while work following safety instruction in test area strictly.

Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
year-end

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-software-engineer-thu-nhap-800-1-000-thang-tai-ha-noi-job345237
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Software Engineer Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Tĩnh Nghệ An Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Triumph International (Vietnam)
Tuyển Software Engineer Triumph International (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1 USD
Triumph International (Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 800 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GTE Localize ., JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer GTE Localize ., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
GTE Localize ., JSC
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 36 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM CAO CẤP NAM THÁI
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM CAO CẤP NAM THÁI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM CAO CẤP NAM THÁI
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công Ty Tnhh Zoomlion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần phát triển công nghệ Pantado
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing Công ty cổ phần phát triển công nghệ Pantado làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 50 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần phát triển công nghệ Pantado
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Tuyển Designer Star Fashion Company Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Software Engineer Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Tĩnh Nghệ An Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Triumph International (Vietnam)
Tuyển Software Engineer Triumph International (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1 USD
Triumph International (Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 800 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GTE Localize ., JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer GTE Localize ., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
GTE Localize ., JSC
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH WAKESIZE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH WAKESIZE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH TDMK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TDMK
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ Phần Base Enterprise làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 0 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Base Enterprise
Tới 0.1 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Tokyo Tech Lab Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tokyo Tech Lab Việt Nam
20 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel IDC Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH BORDER Z VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BORDER Z VIETNAM
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHIỆP - VIỄN THÔNG QUÂN ĐỘI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 3,500 USD TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHIỆP - VIỄN THÔNG QUÂN ĐỘI Pro Company
1,000 - 3,500 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI CÔNG NGHỆ N-TEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI CÔNG NGHỆ N-TEK
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần VCCorp
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer INFINIQ Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận INFINIQ Vietnam Co.,ltd
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH LG CNS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH LG CNS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ EC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận LG Electronics Development Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer ArctX Solution LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận ArctX Solution LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ SƯ CÔNG NGHỆ CAO VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ SƯ CÔNG NGHỆ CAO VN
Tới 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE
3 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AMELA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AMELA VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SNINE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SNINE
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CTCP Phần mềm SOFTMART làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 5 Triệu CTCP Phần mềm SOFTMART
2 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ALADIN
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI CÔNG NGHỆ N-TEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHÂN PHỐI CÔNG NGHỆ N-TEK
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH RABILOO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH RABILOO
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông IRIS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông IRIS Pro Company
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer 3S Intersoft JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu 3S Intersoft JSC
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm