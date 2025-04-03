Tuyển Software Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Navigos Search
- Hà Nội: Hoàng Mai, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD
Mission Statement
Act with safety, efficiency, quality and productivity to assure that products and systems meet stated requirements. Employs various test protocols and applies standards to ensure quality.
Your Responsibility:
• You will write test procedure/ test plan
• You will report test results and raise issues / problems into database
• You will provide customer with technical expertise in testing
• You will guide and assign tasks for test technician
• You will control safety during testing time
• You will do risk assessment for all test activitys/processes
• You will update and calibrate test equipment.
• You will develop and maintain 5S in test area.
• You will responsible for continuous improvement in testing area
• You will cooperate with PT Test room to utilize resources in case of need
• You will provide technical inputs to design and production department to reduce test failures
• You will conduct analysis and proposal for prevention the failure.
• You will coordinate with other departments to solve problems.
• You will report unsafe situations are observed
• You will work with HSE teams to improve the safety systems
• You will use of relevant PPE while work following safety instruction in test area strictly.
Với Mức Lương 800 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
