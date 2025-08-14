Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 42 Triệu

Mức lương 30 - 42 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

JOB PURPOSE

Responsible for researching, developing and improving DevSecOps solutions in line with the business in the bank. Building and operating technology infrastructure, providing DevSecOps standard to automatically deploy, integrate, and optimize the work of business units in the bank. Optimizing provision and operation of Cloud/On-Prem

Responsible for supporting DevSecOps work as well as training and transferring DevSecOps culture to developers, help them to have the mindset and competence in automating product development and operation

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Coordinate with development units in Planning/Developing/Testing/Deploying to build development environments for products (Dev/SIT/UAT/STAGING/PT/PROD) integrated with DevSecOps Tools as well as Cloud cost optimization if any

Control usage and compliance of developers when using DevSecOps Tool

Support and train developer on CI/CD pipelines so that they can easily use and be proactive in development and operation

Handling problems that occur on the AWS Cloud/On-Prem infrastructure of project teams

Graduated from university majoring in Computer Science/Engineering, Software Engineering or Information Technology

- At least 2 years of experience in in DevSecOps and Cloud

- Have mindset and experience working with Infra as Code

- Experience with Linux

- Experience with integrating test, security, and monitoring tools in the product development flow

- Experience with CI/CD Pipeline and Automation

- Experience with container orchestration such as Kubernetes, EKS

- Knowing DevSecOps TechStacks:

Automation: Jenkins, ArgoCD, Harness, Gitlab-CI

Infra as Code: Terraform, Terragrunt

Configuration Management: Ansible, Puppet

Security: Vault, SAST/IAST/SCA Tools

SCM: Gitlab

Repository: Nexus, JFrog

Cloud: AWS

Cloud Native: Helm, Service Mesh, Message Queue, Containerize

- Salary based on competency and experience

- Work with banking sector clients in a stable and long-term project environment

- Annual performance and salary review

- 13th-month salary

- Working hours: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:30 PM)

- Full participation in social, health, and unemployment insurance

- Entitled to benefits and allowances such as:

- Holiday bonuses,

- 12 days of annual leave,

- Other welfare policies and allowances

- Company team-building trips, annual health checkups, and other engagement activities

