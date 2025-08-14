Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 42 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương 30 - 42 Triệu
JOB PURPOSE
Responsible for researching, developing and improving DevSecOps solutions in line with the business in the bank. Building and operating technology infrastructure, providing DevSecOps standard to automatically deploy, integrate, and optimize the work of business units in the bank. Optimizing provision and operation of Cloud/On-Prem
Responsible for supporting DevSecOps work as well as training and transferring DevSecOps culture to developers, help them to have the mindset and competence in automating product development and operation
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
Coordinate with development units in Planning/Developing/Testing/Deploying to build development environments for products (Dev/SIT/UAT/STAGING/PT/PROD) integrated with DevSecOps Tools as well as Cloud cost optimization if any
Control usage and compliance of developers when using DevSecOps Tool
Support and train developer on CI/CD pipelines so that they can easily use and be proactive in development and operation
Handling problems that occur on the AWS Cloud/On-Prem infrastructure of project teams
Graduated from university majoring in Computer Science/Engineering, Software Engineering or Information Technology
Với Mức Lương 30 - 42 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Have mindset and experience working with Infra as Code
- Experience with Linux
- Experience with integrating test, security, and monitoring tools in the product development flow
- Experience with CI/CD Pipeline and Automation
- Experience with container orchestration such as Kubernetes, EKS
- Knowing DevSecOps TechStacks:
Automation: Jenkins, ArgoCD, Harness, Gitlab-CI
Infra as Code: Terraform, Terragrunt
Configuration Management: Ansible, Puppet
Security: Vault, SAST/IAST/SCA Tools
SCM: Gitlab
Repository: Nexus, JFrog
Cloud: AWS
Cloud Native: Helm, Service Mesh, Message Queue, Containerize
Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Work with banking sector clients in a stable and long-term project environment
- Annual performance and salary review
- 13th-month salary
- Working hours: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:30 PM)
- Full participation in social, health, and unemployment insurance
- Entitled to benefits and allowances such as:
- Holiday bonuses,
- 12 days of annual leave,
- Other welfare policies and allowances
- Company team-building trips, annual health checkups, and other engagement activities
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
