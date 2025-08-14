Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 42 Triệu

Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 42 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/09/2025
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway

DevOps Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng DevOps Engineer Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway

Mức lương
30 - 42 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc DevOps Engineer Với Mức Lương 30 - 42 Triệu

JOB PURPOSE
Responsible for researching, developing and improving DevSecOps solutions in line with the business in the bank. Building and operating technology infrastructure, providing DevSecOps standard to automatically deploy, integrate, and optimize the work of business units in the bank. Optimizing provision and operation of Cloud/On-Prem
Responsible for supporting DevSecOps work as well as training and transferring DevSecOps culture to developers, help them to have the mindset and competence in automating product development and operation
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
Coordinate with development units in Planning/Developing/Testing/Deploying to build development environments for products (Dev/SIT/UAT/STAGING/PT/PROD) integrated with DevSecOps Tools as well as Cloud cost optimization if any
Control usage and compliance of developers when using DevSecOps Tool
Support and train developer on CI/CD pipelines so that they can easily use and be proactive in development and operation
Handling problems that occur on the AWS Cloud/On-Prem infrastructure of project teams
Graduated from university majoring in Computer Science/Engineering, Software Engineering or Information Technology

Với Mức Lương 30 - 42 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- At least 2 years of experience in in DevSecOps and Cloud
- Have mindset and experience working with Infra as Code
- Experience with Linux
- Experience with integrating test, security, and monitoring tools in the product development flow
- Experience with CI/CD Pipeline and Automation
- Experience with container orchestration such as Kubernetes, EKS
- Knowing DevSecOps TechStacks:
Automation: Jenkins, ArgoCD, Harness, Gitlab-CI
Infra as Code: Terraform, Terragrunt
Configuration Management: Ansible, Puppet
Security: Vault, SAST/IAST/SCA Tools
SCM: Gitlab
Repository: Nexus, JFrog
Cloud: AWS
Cloud Native: Helm, Service Mesh, Message Queue, Containerize

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary based on competency and experience
- Work with banking sector clients in a stable and long-term project environment
- Annual performance and salary review
- 13th-month salary
- Working hours: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:30 PM)
- Full participation in social, health, and unemployment insurance
- Entitled to benefits and allowances such as:
- Holiday bonuses,
- 12 days of annual leave,
- Other welfare policies and allowances
- Company team-building trips, annual health checkups, and other engagement activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway

Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 83 Vũ Trọng Phụng, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-devops-engineer-thu-nhap-30-42-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job367353
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 34 Triệu
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội 20 - 34 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Manual Tester Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 30 Triệu
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội 22 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 42 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 42 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Tuyển DevOps Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Group
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Navigos Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Group
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 46 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 46 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 45 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 42 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 42 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Tuyển DevOps Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH NEXSOFT TECHNOLOGY
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Group
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Navigos Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Group
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 46 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 24/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 46 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty TNHH giải pháp Gisa làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 24 Triệu Công ty TNHH giải pháp Gisa
15 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần 9Pay làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần 9Pay
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG TCOM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG TCOM
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer OpenCommerce Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 23 - 31 Triệu OpenCommerce Group
23 - 31 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần NBG HIGHTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần NBG HIGHTECH
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Appota làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Appota
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GAMOTA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GAMOTA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SAMSUNG SDS VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty TNHH Jits Innovation Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Jits Innovation Labs
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty cổ phần EMSO Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần EMSO Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH OPTIMIZELY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH OPTIMIZELY VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ UPBASE
15 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu phát triển và cung cấp dịch vụ AI Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu phát triển và cung cấp dịch vụ AI Việt Nam
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty TNHH Horus Productions làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Horus Productions
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT IS Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH VBA TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH VBA TECHNOLOGY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần dịch vụ và giải pháp xử lý dữ liệu VBEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần dịch vụ và giải pháp xử lý dữ liệu VBEE
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty cổ phần đầu tư NBG HIGHTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần đầu tư NBG HIGHTECH
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty cổ phần bGlobal làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần bGlobal
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 28 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
22 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty TNHH Horus Productions làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Horus Productions
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 46 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
25 - 46 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 42 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
30 - 42 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Sunshine
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm