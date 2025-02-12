Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Từ 700 USD

*** Mission

The EHS Specialist is responsible for developing, implementing, and managing environmental, health, and safety programs to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and promote a safe and healthy work environment. This role involves conducting risk assessments, training employees, and ensuring that all safety policies and procedures are followed. Key

*** Responsibilities:

1/ EHS Program Development:

• Develop and implement comprehensive EHS programs and policies.

• Ensure compliance with local, state, and federal environmental, health, and safety regulations.

• Conduct regular reviews and updates of EHS policies and procedures.

2/ Risk Assessment and Management:

• Perform risk assessments to identify potential hazards and implement corrective actions.

• Investigate accidents, incidents, and near misses, and develop preventive measures.

• Conduct regular safety audits and inspections to identify and mitigate risks.

3/ Training and Education:

• Develop and deliver EHS training programs for employees at all levels.

• Ensure employees are informed of and adhere to EHS policies and procedures.

• Maintain training records and ensure compliance with training requirements.