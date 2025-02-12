Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Từ 700 USD

Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Từ 700 USD

Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom

Software Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom

Mức lương
Từ 700 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Hai Phong, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Từ 700 USD

*** Mission
The EHS Specialist is responsible for developing, implementing, and managing environmental, health, and safety programs to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and promote a safe and healthy work environment. This role involves conducting risk assessments, training employees, and ensuring that all safety policies and procedures are followed. Key
*** Responsibilities:
1/ EHS Program Development:
• Develop and implement comprehensive EHS programs and policies.
• Ensure compliance with local, state, and federal environmental, health, and safety regulations.
• Conduct regular reviews and updates of EHS policies and procedures.
2/ Risk Assessment and Management:
• Perform risk assessments to identify potential hazards and implement corrective actions.
• Investigate accidents, incidents, and near misses, and develop preventive measures.
• Conduct regular safety audits and inspections to identify and mitigate risks.
3/ Training and Education:
• Develop and deliver EHS training programs for employees at all levels.
• Ensure employees are informed of and adhere to EHS policies and procedures.
• Maintain training records and ensure compliance with training requirements.

Với Mức Lương Từ 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom

Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Khu công nghiệp Nam Đình Vũ (Khu 1), thuộc Khu kinh tế Đình Vũ-Cát Hải, Phường Đông Hải 2, Quận Hải An, Thành phố Hải Phòng, Việt Nam

