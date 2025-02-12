Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Từ 700 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom
- Hải Phòng: Hai Phong, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Từ 700 USD
*** Mission
The EHS Specialist is responsible for developing, implementing, and managing environmental, health, and safety programs to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and promote a safe and healthy work environment. This role involves conducting risk assessments, training employees, and ensuring that all safety policies and procedures are followed. Key
*** Responsibilities:
1/ EHS Program Development:
• Develop and implement comprehensive EHS programs and policies.
• Ensure compliance with local, state, and federal environmental, health, and safety regulations.
• Conduct regular reviews and updates of EHS policies and procedures.
2/ Risk Assessment and Management:
• Perform risk assessments to identify potential hazards and implement corrective actions.
• Investigate accidents, incidents, and near misses, and develop preventive measures.
• Conduct regular safety audits and inspections to identify and mitigate risks.
3/ Training and Education:
• Develop and deliver EHS training programs for employees at all levels.
• Ensure employees are informed of and adhere to EHS policies and procedures.
• Maintain training records and ensure compliance with training requirements.
Với Mức Lương Từ 700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Sagemcom Energy & Telecom
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI