Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JC & ASSOCIATES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 34 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JC & ASSOCIATES VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
Thực tập sinh kế toán

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh kế toán Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JC & ASSOCIATES VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
6 - 34 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 25/25 Lương Định Của, Quận 2,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh kế toán Với Mức Lương 6 - 34 Triệu

- Perform daily accounting operations, including data entry, bookkeeping and book reconciliation
- Ensure accurate and timely processing of arising operations and careful storage of records, books, and documents
- Prepare financial statements and other reports as required
- Coordinate with staff in the US to resolve errors or problems that arise
- Apply both Vietnamese and international accounting standards, regimes and processes, comply and be accurate in accounting records
- Provide a perfect customer service experience for customers, resolve customer questions and concerns
- Always update new knowledge and information about regulations, laws and accounting methods
- Contribute ideas and propose solutions to improve work efficiency and productivity

Với Mức Lương 6 - 34 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's degree in accounting, finance or related fields
- Understanding of accounting principles and standards
- Basic English communication
- Proficient in using Microsoft Office (especially Excel)
- Good problem solving and analytical ability
- Communication skills and good attitude
- Candidates please send CV in English

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JC & ASSOCIATES VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits
- Remuneration and bonus if successfully passing the Internship period:
- Monthly, quarterly and yearly achievement rewards based on performance
- Clear career path with promotion and performance review is conducted periodically based on work performance
- Development opportunities: contact with international partners, participate in training courses to improve professional skills, courses using international accounting software such as Quickbooks
Employee benefits
- A working laptop
- Annual leave, holidays
- Team building activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JC & ASSOCIATES VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JC & ASSOCIATES VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 5.09, lầu 5, tòa nhà ST Moritz, số 1014 Phạm Văn Đồng

