Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JC & ASSOCIATES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 34 Triệu

Mức lương 6 - 34 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 25/25 Lương Định Của, Quận 2,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh kế toán Với Mức Lương 6 - 34 Triệu

- Perform daily accounting operations, including data entry, bookkeeping and book reconciliation

- Ensure accurate and timely processing of arising operations and careful storage of records, books, and documents

- Prepare financial statements and other reports as required

- Coordinate with staff in the US to resolve errors or problems that arise

- Apply both Vietnamese and international accounting standards, regimes and processes, comply and be accurate in accounting records

- Provide a perfect customer service experience for customers, resolve customer questions and concerns

- Always update new knowledge and information about regulations, laws and accounting methods

- Contribute ideas and propose solutions to improve work efficiency and productivity

Với Mức Lương 6 - 34 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's degree in accounting, finance or related fields

- Understanding of accounting principles and standards

- Basic English communication

- Proficient in using Microsoft Office (especially Excel)

- Good problem solving and analytical ability

- Communication skills and good attitude

- Candidates please send CV in English

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JC & ASSOCIATES VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits

- Remuneration and bonus if successfully passing the Internship period:

- Monthly, quarterly and yearly achievement rewards based on performance

- Clear career path with promotion and performance review is conducted periodically based on work performance

- Development opportunities: contact with international partners, participate in training courses to improve professional skills, courses using international accounting software such as Quickbooks

Employee benefits

- A working laptop

- Annual leave, holidays

- Team building activities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JC & ASSOCIATES VIỆT NAM

