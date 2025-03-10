Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JC & ASSOCIATES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 34 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh kế toán Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JC & ASSOCIATES VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 25/25 Lương Định Của, Quận 2,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh kế toán Với Mức Lương 6 - 34 Triệu
- Perform daily accounting operations, including data entry, bookkeeping and book reconciliation
- Ensure accurate and timely processing of arising operations and careful storage of records, books, and documents
- Prepare financial statements and other reports as required
- Coordinate with staff in the US to resolve errors or problems that arise
- Apply both Vietnamese and international accounting standards, regimes and processes, comply and be accurate in accounting records
- Provide a perfect customer service experience for customers, resolve customer questions and concerns
- Always update new knowledge and information about regulations, laws and accounting methods
- Contribute ideas and propose solutions to improve work efficiency and productivity
Với Mức Lương 6 - 34 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Understanding of accounting principles and standards
- Basic English communication
- Proficient in using Microsoft Office (especially Excel)
- Good problem solving and analytical ability
- Communication skills and good attitude
- Candidates please send CV in English
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JC & ASSOCIATES VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Remuneration and bonus if successfully passing the Internship period:
- Monthly, quarterly and yearly achievement rewards based on performance
- Clear career path with promotion and performance review is conducted periodically based on work performance
- Development opportunities: contact with international partners, participate in training courses to improve professional skills, courses using international accounting software such as Quickbooks
Employee benefits
- A working laptop
- Annual leave, holidays
- Team building activities
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JC & ASSOCIATES VIỆT NAM
