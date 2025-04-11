Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/05/2025
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Trưởng phòng Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- 57 Huỳnh Thúc Kháng, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Organization Development (OD) Manager plays a strategic role in enhancing the organizational culture, employee engagement, talent development, employer branding as assigned that aligns with the company’s business goals. This role involves leading key functions such as Employer Branding, Learning & Development, and Culture & People Engagement to foster a high-performance culture and drive organizational effectiveness.
1. Culture & People Engagement:
2. Employer Branding:
3. Learning & Development:
4. Internal Communications

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:
Nice to have:

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- SALARY: Nego salary
SALARY:
- WORKING TIME:Flexible start 8AM-9AM from Mon-Fri, Hybrid working: 2 days at the office and 3 days WFH
WORKING TIME:

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 57 Nguyễn Văn Giai, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

