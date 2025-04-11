Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
- Hà Nội:
- 57 Huỳnh Thúc Kháng, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
The Organization Development (OD) Manager plays a strategic role in enhancing the organizational culture, employee engagement, talent development, employer branding as assigned that aligns with the company’s business goals. This role involves leading key functions such as Employer Branding, Learning & Development, and Culture & People Engagement to foster a high-performance culture and drive organizational effectiveness.
1. Culture & People Engagement:
2. Employer Branding:
3. Learning & Development:
4. Internal Communications
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Nice to have:
Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
SALARY:
- WORKING TIME:Flexible start 8AM-9AM from Mon-Fri, Hybrid working: 2 days at the office and 3 days WFH
WORKING TIME:
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI