Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 800 USD

NOTE:The candidate can interview and start working after Tet.

• Set up & follow recruitment plan of yearly/monthly

• Proactive sourcing potential talent candidate

• Analyze and conduct periodical reports relate human resoure management: KPI, labor cost, effective sourcing channel...etc.

• Manage employer branding: build up attractive program, control job advertisements via social media and other recruitment agency.

• Build & manage policy for employees

• Manage employees’ performance

• Other tasks assigned by Manager

• Candidates under 30 years old.

• Bachelor's degree in Economics/ Finance/ HR or related field.

• Fluent in English & MS Office skills (Excel, PowerPoint, Word)

• Be proactive, detailed oriented, Logical thinking and communication skills

