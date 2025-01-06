Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 800 USD

Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Trưởng phòng nhân sự

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng nhân sự Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Mức lương
400 - 800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Lô CN2, KCN Tràng Duệ, Xã Lê Lợi, huyện An Dương, tp Hải Phòng

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng nhân sự Với Mức Lương 400 - 800 USD

NOTE:The candidate can interview and start working after Tet.
• Set up & follow recruitment plan of yearly/monthly
• Proactive sourcing potential talent candidate
• Analyze and conduct periodical reports relate human resoure management: KPI, labor cost, effective sourcing channel...etc.
• Manage employer branding: build up attractive program, control job advertisements via social media and other recruitment agency.
• Build & manage policy for employees
• Manage employees’ performance
• Other tasks assigned by Manager

Với Mức Lương 400 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Candidates under 30 years old.
under 30 years old.
• Bachelor's degree in Economics/ Finance/ HR or related field.
• Fluent in English & MS Office skills (Excel, PowerPoint, Word)
• Be proactive, detailed oriented, Logical thinking and communication skills

Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô CN2, KCN Tràng Duệ, H.An Dương, Hải Phòng

