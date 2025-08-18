Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Am Vi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng phòng nhân sự Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Am Vi
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hoa Phu Ward, Cu Chi District), HCMC.
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng phòng nhân sự Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Quality Assurance Manager will be responsible for overseeing and managing the quality assurance processes in the pharmacy production line, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards, and maintaining quality standards for pharmaceutical products.
Routine tasks of Quality Assurance Manager will include:
- Conducting the internal audits;
- Coordinating to support in the external audits from the Government – DAV, Ministry of Health.
- Implementing Quality management systems;
- Involving in the development and training for staff on GMP, GLP, GSP, Quality assurance practices and procedures.
- Collaborating with production, QC and other plant teams to address and resolve quality issues and ensure smooth quality operations;
- Any other assigned tasks by the Board of Directors.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Am Vi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Am Vi
