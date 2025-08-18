Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Am Vi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Quality Assurance Manager will be responsible for overseeing and managing the quality assurance processes in the pharmacy production line, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards, and maintaining quality standards for pharmaceutical products.

Routine tasks of Quality Assurance Manager will include:

- Conducting the internal audits;

- Coordinating to support in the external audits from the Government – DAV, Ministry of Health.

- Implementing Quality management systems;

- Involving in the development and training for staff on GMP, GLP, GSP, Quality assurance practices and procedures.

- Collaborating with production, QC and other plant teams to address and resolve quality issues and ensure smooth quality operations;

- Any other assigned tasks by the Board of Directors.