Tuyển Unity Developer CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu

Tuyển Unity Developer CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/01/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM

Unity Developer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Unity Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM

Mức lương
0 - 0 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Unity Developer Với Mức Lương 0 - 0 Triệu

We are seeking a Unity Engineer. The ideal candidate has shipped multiple web or mobile games and possesses strong communication skills. Responsibilities include providing technical direction, overseeing the development process, and leading the design and implementation of mobile or web games. If you’re passionate about web3 and games, this is the perfect opportunity to join a leading web3 project!
Reporting to: Management team (US)
Reporting to:
Interviewing Process: 2­ - 3 interviews (Management team, Peers) in English
Interviewing Process:
What You Will Do ­
Work with the team in the design and implementation of the Unity 3D game project, from initial prototype to full production ­ Develop and integrate new technologies & SDKs ­
Actively write and review code, optimize performance, and tackle complex technical challenges ­
Work with art and tech art to define & execute asset production pipeline ­
Improve and enforce processes, pipelines, and best practices for game development ­
Explore and integrate AI technologies and techniques to enhance workflow efficiency and create secure, maintainable games and applications

Với Mức Lương 0 - 0 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

­3+ years of software engineering experience, ideally in live service mobile or web games ­
3+ years of experience with Unity 3D game development ­ Strong sense of initiative and ownership ­
Self motivated with excellent problem solving and debugging skills ­
Solid foundation in data structures, algorithms and software methodologies ­
Excellent communication skills and comfort working in a collaborative environment ­ Fluent English

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

We are offering: ­
Great facility to work. ­
13th­month Salary ­
Annual leave ­
Working device provided ­
Growth and learning opportunities ­
Social and Health insurance under Vietnamese Labor Law (Full social insurance)
Prefer if candidate have ­ Shipped multiple Unity games, web­based Unity game is a strong plus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM

CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM

Quy mô: 1 - 9 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Thanh Xuân, HN

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-unity-developer-thu-nhap-0-0-0-0-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job267618
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SABO GAME
Tuyển Unity Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SABO GAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SABO GAME
Hạn nộp: 22/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Tuyển Unity Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ SKYBULL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Unity Developer CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ SKYBULL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ SKYBULL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Super Game
Tuyển Unity Developer Super Game làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Super Game
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Optimizer Việt Nam
Tuyển Unity Developer Công ty TNHH Optimizer Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Optimizer Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ JOYUP STUDIO
Tuyển Unity Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ JOYUP STUDIO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ JOYUP STUDIO
Hạn nộp: 07/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm XGame
Tuyển Unity Developer XGame làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 40 Triệu
XGame
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ABI Game Studio
Tuyển Unity Developer ABI Game Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ABI Game Studio
Hạn nộp: 29/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Funius
Tuyển Unity Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Funius làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Funius
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Mirabo
Tuyển Unity Developer Công ty Cổ phần Mirabo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Mirabo
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 42 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Hanoia CO., Ltd
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Hanoia CO., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu
Hanoia CO., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HẢI PHÚC HÂN
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH HẢI PHÚC HÂN làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HẢI PHÚC HÂN
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Lâm Đồng Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SABO GAME
Tuyển Unity Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SABO GAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SABO GAME
Hạn nộp: 22/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Tuyển Unity Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ SKYBULL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Unity Developer CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ SKYBULL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ SKYBULL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Super Game
Tuyển Unity Developer Super Game làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Super Game
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Optimizer Việt Nam
Tuyển Unity Developer Công ty TNHH Optimizer Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Optimizer Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ JOYUP STUDIO
Tuyển Unity Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ JOYUP STUDIO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ JOYUP STUDIO
Hạn nộp: 07/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm XGame
Tuyển Unity Developer XGame làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 40 Triệu
XGame
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ABI Game Studio
Tuyển Unity Developer ABI Game Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
ABI Game Studio
Hạn nộp: 29/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Funius
Tuyển Unity Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Funius làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Funius
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Mirabo
Tuyển Unity Developer Công ty Cổ phần Mirabo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Mirabo
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Unity Developer Công ty TNHH Optimizer Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Optimizer Việt Nam
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm