Tuyển Unity Developer CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Unity Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Unity Developer Với Mức Lương 0 - 0 Triệu
We are seeking a Unity Engineer. The ideal candidate has shipped multiple web or mobile games and possesses strong communication skills. Responsibilities include providing technical direction, overseeing the development process, and leading the design and implementation of mobile or web games. If you’re passionate about web3 and games, this is the perfect opportunity to join a leading web3 project!
Reporting to: Management team (US)
Reporting to:
Interviewing Process: 2 - 3 interviews (Management team, Peers) in English
Interviewing Process:
What You Will Do
Work with the team in the design and implementation of the Unity 3D game project, from initial prototype to full production Develop and integrate new technologies & SDKs
Actively write and review code, optimize performance, and tackle complex technical challenges
Work with art and tech art to define & execute asset production pipeline
Improve and enforce processes, pipelines, and best practices for game development
Explore and integrate AI technologies and techniques to enhance workflow efficiency and create secure, maintainable games and applications
Với Mức Lương 0 - 0 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
3+ years of experience with Unity 3D game development Strong sense of initiative and ownership
Self motivated with excellent problem solving and debugging skills
Solid foundation in data structures, algorithms and software methodologies
Excellent communication skills and comfort working in a collaborative environment Fluent English
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Great facility to work.
13thmonth Salary
Annual leave
Working device provided
Growth and learning opportunities
Social and Health insurance under Vietnamese Labor Law (Full social insurance)
Prefer if candidate have Shipped multiple Unity games, webbased Unity game is a strong plus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI