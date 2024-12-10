Tuyển Unity Developer CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 0 - 0 Triệu

Mức lương 0 - 0 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Unity Developer Với Mức Lương 0 - 0 Triệu

We are seeking a Unity Engineer. The ideal candidate has shipped multiple web or mobile games and possesses strong communication skills. Responsibilities include providing technical direction, overseeing the development process, and leading the design and implementation of mobile or web games. If you’re passionate about web3 and games, this is the perfect opportunity to join a leading web3 project!

Reporting to: Management team (US)

Reporting to:

Interviewing Process: 2­ - 3 interviews (Management team, Peers) in English

Interviewing Process:

What You Will Do ­

Work with the team in the design and implementation of the Unity 3D game project, from initial prototype to full production ­ Develop and integrate new technologies & SDKs ­

Actively write and review code, optimize performance, and tackle complex technical challenges ­

Work with art and tech art to define & execute asset production pipeline ­

Improve and enforce processes, pipelines, and best practices for game development ­

Explore and integrate AI technologies and techniques to enhance workflow efficiency and create secure, maintainable games and applications

Với Mức Lương 0 - 0 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

­3+ years of software engineering experience, ideally in live service mobile or web games ­

3+ years of experience with Unity 3D game development ­ Strong sense of initiative and ownership ­

Self motivated with excellent problem solving and debugging skills ­

Solid foundation in data structures, algorithms and software methodologies ­

Excellent communication skills and comfort working in a collaborative environment ­ Fluent English

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

We are offering: ­

Great facility to work. ­

13th­month Salary ­

Annual leave ­

Working device provided ­

Growth and learning opportunities ­

Social and Health insurance under Vietnamese Labor Law (Full social insurance)

Prefer if candidate have ­ Shipped multiple Unity games, web­based Unity game is a strong plus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH EYESTORM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin