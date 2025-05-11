Tuyển Unity Developer Công ty TNHH Optimizer Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Optimizer Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/06/2025
Công ty TNHH Optimizer Việt Nam

Unity Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Unity Developer Tại Công ty TNHH Optimizer Việt Nam

Mức lương
20 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 15A Nguyễn Trung Trực, phường 5, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Unity Developer Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu

・Develop and deploy 3D Unity apps on Mobile, PC, and supported devices.
・Build and optimize applications on devices.
・Coordinate directly with members (GD, Artist, Tester,...) to ensure outstanding product quality.
・Fix bugs, improve features, optimize App performance on devices (tracking, rendering, interaction and UI/UX).
・ Participate in detail design and basic design for features/modules.
・ Write and update technical documents.
・ Analyze business requirements, propose appropriate technical solutions.
・Mentoring and guiding Junior/Fresher members in the team.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty TNHH Optimizer Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

・Probation: 1 month (100% full-time salary).
・Full payment social insurance
・Laptop or desktop for working (2 monitor)
・13th-month salary
・Company Courses, seminars (tech, software, study sessions) or online courses
・Loyal allowance (from 1 year working)
・Leader/Manager and Skill allowance
・Salary based on ability (skill, contribution, result)
・Review twice a year (January/July)
・Clear carrer path: management, specialists
・Medical examination
・Bao Viet Premium Healthcare Insurance Package
・New tech challenge
・Full allowance (parking lot, commuting, lunch)
・12 days Annual Leaves per annum (each 5 years will +1)
・Welfare: learning allowance, monthly party, company training...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Optimizer Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Optimizer Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Optimizer Việt Nam

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, số 15A Nguyễn Trung Trực, phường 5, quận Bình Thạnh, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh, VN

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

