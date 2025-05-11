Tuyển Unity Developer Công ty TNHH Optimizer Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

・Develop and deploy 3D Unity apps on Mobile, PC, and supported devices.

・Build and optimize applications on devices.

・Coordinate directly with members (GD, Artist, Tester,...) to ensure outstanding product quality.

・Fix bugs, improve features, optimize App performance on devices (tracking, rendering, interaction and UI/UX).

・ Participate in detail design and basic design for features/modules.

・ Write and update technical documents.

・ Analyze business requirements, propose appropriate technical solutions.

・Mentoring and guiding Junior/Fresher members in the team.

・Probation: 1 month (100% full-time salary).

・Full payment social insurance

・Laptop or desktop for working (2 monitor)

・13th-month salary

・Company Courses, seminars (tech, software, study sessions) or online courses

・Loyal allowance (from 1 year working)

・Leader/Manager and Skill allowance

・Salary based on ability (skill, contribution, result)

・Review twice a year (January/July)

・Clear carrer path: management, specialists

・Medical examination

・Bao Viet Premium Healthcare Insurance Package

・New tech challenge

・Full allowance (parking lot, commuting, lunch)

・12 days Annual Leaves per annum (each 5 years will +1)

・Welfare: learning allowance, monthly party, company training...

