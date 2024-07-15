Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp Ngũ Kim Fortress Việt Nam làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập Từ 11 Triệu

Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp Ngũ Kim Fortress Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/07/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/10/2024
Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp Ngũ Kim Fortress Việt Nam

Kinh doanh/Bán hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Tại Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp Ngũ Kim Fortress Việt Nam

Mức lương
Từ 11 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Thái Bình: KCN Phúc Khánh, Thành phố Thái Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Với Mức Lương Từ 11 Triệu

- Receive orders from customers

- Making quotation, contract, translate and prepare all needed documents before starting production for factory

- Work with clients and in-house team to keep the daily communication and operation running smooth.

- Be the bridge between the clients and in-house team to work on open issues and requests from the clients.

- Run the cost analysis and prepare quotes for RFQ packages released from the clients

- Working with the clients and in-house team to develop new products, verify the quality standard and work on the pass production related preparation.

- Following up the condition on the parts shipped out and confirm the customer satification on the parts provided.

- Following up the payment status on the goods shipped to the clients

- Represent the clients when dealing the issues with the in-house team, based on clientss quality standard

- Represent the company when dealing the issues and do the works with the clients, speak up for the company and protect companys business

- Follow all sample development activities.

- Follow up balance sheet, daily report, production recap, sample status

- Co-operate with company and QA to deal with all the problems occurring in production time

- Maintain good relationships with all customers to encourage transparent & open communication on sampling and costing efficiencies

- Co-porate with export team, follow the order until the shipment is delivered to the customer

- Booking PP meeting, inline inspection, final inspection with buyer base on CRD & bulk production status

- Co-ordinate with production/ Shipping to have final ship quantity, as well as cut off time to make sure internal arrangement is enough to have shipment on – time

- Follow up over/short shipment quantity as informed by Production Dept until the case is closed

 

Với Mức Lương Từ 11 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Having worked as a sales manager for 1 years or more

- Fluent in English (listening, speaking, reading, writing)

-  Responsible at work

 

Tại Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp Ngũ Kim Fortress Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Have the opportunity to learn, professional working environment.

- Take leave and holidays according to regulations.

- Participate in full social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp Ngũ Kim Fortress Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

