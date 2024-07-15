Tuyển Kinh doanh/Bán hàng Công ty cổ phần công nghiệp Ngũ Kim Fortress Việt Nam làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập Từ 11 Triệu

- Receive orders from customers

- Making quotation, contract, translate and prepare all needed documents before starting production for factory

- Work with clients and in-house team to keep the daily communication and operation running smooth.

- Be the bridge between the clients and in-house team to work on open issues and requests from the clients.

- Run the cost analysis and prepare quotes for RFQ packages released from the clients

- Working with the clients and in-house team to develop new products, verify the quality standard and work on the pass production related preparation.

- Following up the condition on the parts shipped out and confirm the customer satification on the parts provided.

- Following up the payment status on the goods shipped to the clients

- Represent the clients when dealing the issues with the in-house team, based on clientss quality standard

- Represent the company when dealing the issues and do the works with the clients, speak up for the company and protect companys business

- Follow all sample development activities.

- Follow up balance sheet, daily report, production recap, sample status

- Co-operate with company and QA to deal with all the problems occurring in production time

- Maintain good relationships with all customers to encourage transparent & open communication on sampling and costing efficiencies

- Co-porate with export team, follow the order until the shipment is delivered to the customer

- Booking PP meeting, inline inspection, final inspection with buyer base on CRD & bulk production status

- Co-ordinate with production/ Shipping to have final ship quantity, as well as cut off time to make sure internal arrangement is enough to have shipment on – time

- Follow up over/short shipment quantity as informed by Production Dept until the case is closed