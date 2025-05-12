Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập 25 - 35 USD

Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập 25 - 35 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/06/2025
Navigos Search

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
25 - 35 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Thái Bình: Thai Binh, Vietnam, Thành phố Thái Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 USD

Our client is looking for a highly skilled Mechanic Manager to lead the factory\'s mechanical team and ensure all production machinery (cutting, sewing, pressing, etc.) operates efficiently, safely, and in line with production and cost targets.
Key Responsibilities:
• Manage maintenance and repair schedules to ensure optimal machine performance.
• Monitor and control inventory of machines and spare parts.
• Identify and implement new machine technologies to improve productivity and quality.
• Support machine setup and changes for new styles or production shifts.
• Ensure machine safety standards are met and maintained.
• Lead, coach, and develop a high-performing team of mechanics.
• Collaborate with internal departments (Production, IE, QA) to drive continuous improvement.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering or related field
• At least 5 years of experience in mechanical maintenance management in the garment or manufacturing industry
• Strong leadership, planning, and problem-solving skills
• Knowledge of Lean, TPM, or other production improvement systems is a plus
• English communication

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

