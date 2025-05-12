Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập 25 - 35 USD

Our client is looking for a highly skilled Mechanic Manager to lead the factory\'s mechanical team and ensure all production machinery (cutting, sewing, pressing, etc.) operates efficiently, safely, and in line with production and cost targets.

Key Responsibilities:

• Manage maintenance and repair schedules to ensure optimal machine performance.

• Monitor and control inventory of machines and spare parts.

• Identify and implement new machine technologies to improve productivity and quality.

• Support machine setup and changes for new styles or production shifts.

• Ensure machine safety standards are met and maintained.

• Lead, coach, and develop a high-performing team of mechanics.

• Collaborate with internal departments (Production, IE, QA) to drive continuous improvement.