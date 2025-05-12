Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập 25 - 35 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search
- Thái Bình: Thai Binh, Vietnam, Thành phố Thái Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 USD
Our client is looking for a highly skilled Mechanic Manager to lead the factory\'s mechanical team and ensure all production machinery (cutting, sewing, pressing, etc.) operates efficiently, safely, and in line with production and cost targets.
Key Responsibilities:
• Manage maintenance and repair schedules to ensure optimal machine performance.
• Monitor and control inventory of machines and spare parts.
• Identify and implement new machine technologies to improve productivity and quality.
• Support machine setup and changes for new styles or production shifts.
• Ensure machine safety standards are met and maintained.
• Lead, coach, and develop a high-performing team of mechanics.
• Collaborate with internal departments (Production, IE, QA) to drive continuous improvement.
Với Mức Lương 25 - 35 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• At least 5 years of experience in mechanical maintenance management in the garment or manufacturing industry
• Strong leadership, planning, and problem-solving skills
• Knowledge of Lean, TPM, or other production improvement systems is a plus
• English communication
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
