Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 85 - 10 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính nhân sự Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM)
- Hải Phòng: P512A tòa nhà TD, lô 20A Lê Hồng Phong, Đông Khê, Ngô Quyền
Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính nhân sự Với Mức Lương 85 - 10 Triệu
Admin (80%):
Welcome guests and connect them with respective wise connect staffs.
Car, hotel, flight booking ticket for company/expatriate when having requirement.
Purchasing essential thing for office if required
Organize and coordinate with Trade Union to organize staff activities, company’s events.
Make daily, weekly, monthly report to HQ.
Manage datamyne system.
Assistant for GD: making letter of undertaking, service contracts, monthly credit, rebate.
IT support.
Translation.
Auditing as follow GD request
HR (20%):
- Supporting higher level manager: keep track time sheet, working hours, manage HR system.
- Make relevant reports.
- Support other related thing to HR under assignment
Với Mức Lương 85 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At lease 1 years experience in Recruitment/ Admin/ HR
Good communicate at English / Chinese is prefer
Have a high responsibility, careful, have ability to work under high pressure and work over time when necessary
Fluency in Microsoft Office. (Word, Excel)
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive basic salary from 8,500,0000/month
Days off: 14 days off/year for staff level
Full salary social insurance; Participate in all types of insurance according to state regulations
Commission divided according to regulations, salary and bonus payment on time
Other allowances: language allowance; Parking allowance
Opportunity for overseas training at Pacific Star Group offices every year.
Working hours: 8:00 - 17:00 Mon - Fri; 8:00 - 12:00 Sat (every other week)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI