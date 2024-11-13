Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 85 - 10 Triệu

Mức lương 85 - 10 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Phòng: P512A tòa nhà TD, lô 20A Lê Hồng Phong, Đông Khê, Ngô Quyền

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính nhân sự Với Mức Lương 85 - 10 Triệu

Admin (80%):

Welcome guests and connect them with respective wise connect staffs.

Car, hotel, flight booking ticket for company/expatriate when having requirement.

Purchasing essential thing for office if required

Organize and coordinate with Trade Union to organize staff activities, company’s events.

Make daily, weekly, monthly report to HQ.

Manage datamyne system.

Assistant for GD: making letter of undertaking, service contracts, monthly credit, rebate.

IT support.

Translation.

Auditing as follow GD request

HR (20%):

- Supporting higher level manager: keep track time sheet, working hours, manage HR system.

- Make relevant reports.

- Support other related thing to HR under assignment

Với Mức Lương 85 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University/College graduation with Human Resource/ Economic/ Business Administration major

At lease 1 years experience in Recruitment/ Admin/ HR

Good communicate at English / Chinese is prefer

Have a high responsibility, careful, have ability to work under high pressure and work over time when necessary

Fluency in Microsoft Office. (Word, Excel)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Probation: 2-month probation

Competitive basic salary from 8,500,0000/month

Days off: 14 days off/year for staff level

Full salary social insurance; Participate in all types of insurance according to state regulations

Commission divided according to regulations, salary and bonus payment on time

Other allowances: language allowance; Parking allowance

Opportunity for overseas training at Pacific Star Group offices every year.

Working hours: 8:00 - 17:00 Mon - Fri; 8:00 - 12:00 Sat (every other week)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin