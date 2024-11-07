Tuyển Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE) CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN JACOBI CARBONS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bến Tre thu nhập Thỏa thuận

An toàn/ Safety

An toàn/

Safety

Độc lập hoặc phối hợp kiểm tra thường xuyên để kịp thời phát hiện các vấn đề bất thường về HSE, báo cáo các điều kiện, hành vi không an toàn cho quản lý HSE./ Independently or jointly inspect regularly to promptly detect safety issues and report unsafe conditions and practices to HSE manager

Tham gia các cuộc đánh giá an toàn định kì nội bộ tại các khu vực trong nhà máy/ Participate in periodic internal health, safety and environment audits

Tiến hành kiểm tra thường xuyên để đánh giá việc tuân thủ các quy trình đã thiết lập/ Conduct regular audits to assess compliance with established SOP

Theo dõi, làm đề nghị sửa chữa và đôn đốc việc khắc phục các báo cáo mối nguy, cận nguy của nhà máy./ Monitor, make MNT request for repairs and urge remediation of the factory's hazard and near-miss reports.

Theo dõi các điểm không phù hợp trong các đánh giá an toàn hàng tháng và các đánh giá an toàn khác./Monitor nonconformities in monthly and other safety audits.

Kiểm tra các checklist trước khi vận hành máy, kiểm tra các giấy phép làm việc, quy trình LOTO/ Check the checklists before operating the machine, check work permits and LOTO procedures

Trở thành người canh lửa, canh gác làm việc trên cao, canh gác Không gian hạn chế khi cần thiết/ Become a fire watcher, spotter or confined space attendant when necessary

Thực hiện đánh giá An toàn dựa trên hành vi (BBA)/ Conduct BBA assessments

Tham gia safety talk với các phòng ban, toolbox meeting với nhà thầu/ Participate in safety talk with departments, toolbox meetings with contractors

Hỗ trợ công tác đào tạo nhân viên khi cần/ Support training when needed

Theo dõi việc cấp phát Bảo hộ lao động/ Monitor the issuance of PPE

Hỗ trợ điều tra sự cố, hành động khắc phục để ngăn chặn sự cố tái diễn/ Support incident investigation and corrective action

Tham gia công tác đánh giá 5S và theo dõi việc khắc phục tại các phòng ban/ Participate in 5S audit and monitor corrective actions.

Quản lý PPE cung cấp cho nhà thầu/ Manage PPE provided to contractors

Tham gia đội PCCC cơ sở và hỗ trợ chữa cháy khi cần thiết/ Participate in the firefighting team and assist in firefighting when needed

Hỗ trợ phát triển mạng lưới an toàn vệ sinh viên/ Support the development of the Sub-HSE

Sức khỏe/ Health

Sức khỏe/

Theo dõi việc sử dụng tủ thuốc y tế định kì và nhắc nhở công tác vệ sinh/ Monitor the use of medical items in cabinets periodically and remind about cleaning.

Hỗ trợ công tác sơ cấp cứu khi cần/ Support first aid when needed

Môi trường/ Environment

Môi trường/

Kiểm tra hệ thống xử lý nước thải định kì để kịp thời khắc phục các sự cố./ Check the wastewater treatment system periodically to promptly fix problems

Theo dõi các quá trình lưu giữ, thu gom, vận chuyển chất thải/ Monitoring the collection, storage, and transportation of waste (solid waste, hazardous waste...)

Kiểm tra tình trạng tuân thủ của nhân viên trong công tác bảo vệ môi trường, phân loại chất thải/ Check employee’s compliance in environmental protection and waste classification

Đo các yếu tố quan trắc môi trường lao động nội bộ / Monitoring the environment at workplace (internal)

Hỗ trợ giám sát công tác lấy mẫu khí thải định kì/ Support monitoring of periodic air emission sampling work

Và các công việc khác liên quan đến An toàn – Sức khỏe – Môi trường khác khi có yêu cầu/ And other jobs related to HSE when requested.

