Tuyển Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE) CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN JACOBI CARBONS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bến Tre thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN JACOBI CARBONS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN JACOBI CARBONS VIỆT NAM

Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE)

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE) Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN JACOBI CARBONS VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bến Tre: Lô A10

- A11

- A12, KCN Giao Long, xã An Phước, huyện Châu Thành, Châu Thành

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

An toàn/ Safety
An toàn/
Safety
Độc lập hoặc phối hợp kiểm tra thường xuyên để kịp thời phát hiện các vấn đề bất thường về HSE, báo cáo các điều kiện, hành vi không an toàn cho quản lý HSE./ Independently or jointly inspect regularly to promptly detect safety issues and report unsafe conditions and practices to HSE manager
Independently or jointly inspect regularly to promptly detect safety issues and report unsafe conditions and practices to HSE manager
Tham gia các cuộc đánh giá an toàn định kì nội bộ tại các khu vực trong nhà máy/ Participate in periodic internal health, safety and environment audits
Participate in periodic internal health, safety and environment audits
Tiến hành kiểm tra thường xuyên để đánh giá việc tuân thủ các quy trình đã thiết lập/ Conduct regular audits to assess compliance with established SOP
Conduct regular audits to assess compliance with established SOP
Theo dõi, làm đề nghị sửa chữa và đôn đốc việc khắc phục các báo cáo mối nguy, cận nguy của nhà máy./ Monitor, make MNT request for repairs and urge remediation of the factory's hazard and near-miss reports.
Monitor, make MNT request for repairs and urge remediation of the factory's hazard and near-miss reports.
Theo dõi các điểm không phù hợp trong các đánh giá an toàn hàng tháng và các đánh giá an toàn khác./Monitor nonconformities in monthly and other safety audits.
Monitor nonconformities in monthly and other safety audits
Kiểm tra các checklist trước khi vận hành máy, kiểm tra các giấy phép làm việc, quy trình LOTO/ Check the checklists before operating the machine, check work permits and LOTO procedures
Check the checklists before operating the machine, check work permits and LOTO procedures
Trở thành người canh lửa, canh gác làm việc trên cao, canh gác Không gian hạn chế khi cần thiết/ Become a fire watcher, spotter or confined space attendant when necessary
Become a fire watcher, spotter or confined space attendant when necessary
Thực hiện đánh giá An toàn dựa trên hành vi (BBA)/ Conduct BBA assessments
Conduct BBA assessments
Tham gia safety talk với các phòng ban, toolbox meeting với nhà thầu/ Participate in safety talk with departments, toolbox meetings with contractors
Participate in safety talk with departments, toolbox meetings with contractors
Hỗ trợ công tác đào tạo nhân viên khi cần/ Support training when needed
Support training when needed
Theo dõi việc cấp phát Bảo hộ lao động/ Monitor the issuance of PPE
Monitor the issuance of PPE
Hỗ trợ điều tra sự cố, hành động khắc phục để ngăn chặn sự cố tái diễn/ Support incident investigation and corrective action
Support incident investigation and corrective action
Tham gia công tác đánh giá 5S và theo dõi việc khắc phục tại các phòng ban/ Participate in 5S audit and monitor corrective actions.
Participate in 5S audit and monitor corrective actions.
Quản lý PPE cung cấp cho nhà thầu/ Manage PPE provided to contractors
Manage PPE provided to contractors
Tham gia đội PCCC cơ sở và hỗ trợ chữa cháy khi cần thiết/ Participate in the firefighting team and assist in firefighting when needed
Participate in the firefighting team and assist in firefighting when needed
Hỗ trợ phát triển mạng lưới an toàn vệ sinh viên/ Support the development of the Sub-HSE
Support the development of the Sub-HSE
Sức khỏe/ Health
Sức khỏe/
Health
Theo dõi việc sử dụng tủ thuốc y tế định kì và nhắc nhở công tác vệ sinh/ Monitor the use of medical items in cabinets periodically and remind about cleaning.
Monitor the use of medical items in cabinets periodically and remind about cleaning.
Hỗ trợ công tác sơ cấp cứu khi cần/ Support first aid when needed
Support first aid when needed
Môi trường/ Environment
Môi trường/
Environment
Kiểm tra hệ thống xử lý nước thải định kì để kịp thời khắc phục các sự cố./ Check the wastewater treatment system periodically to promptly fix problems
Check the wastewater treatment system periodically to promptly fix problems
Theo dõi các quá trình lưu giữ, thu gom, vận chuyển chất thải/ Monitoring the collection, storage, and transportation of waste (solid waste, hazardous waste...)
Monitoring the collection, storage, and transportation of waste (solid waste, hazardous waste...)
Kiểm tra tình trạng tuân thủ của nhân viên trong công tác bảo vệ môi trường, phân loại chất thải/ Check employee’s compliance in environmental protection and waste classification
Check employee’s compliance in environmental protection and waste classification
Đo các yếu tố quan trắc môi trường lao động nội bộ / Monitoring the environment at workplace (internal)
Monitoring the environment at workplace (internal)
Hỗ trợ giám sát công tác lấy mẫu khí thải định kì/ Support monitoring of periodic air emission sampling work
Support monitoring of periodic air emission sampling work
Và các công việc khác liên quan đến An toàn – Sức khỏe – Môi trường khác khi có yêu cầu/ And other jobs related to HSE when requested.
And other jobs related to HSE when requested

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bằng Cao đẳng trở lên về Kỹ thuật hoặc Môi trường/ College degree or higher in technical or environment.
College degree or higher in technical or environment.
Giao tiếp tiếng Anh là một lợi thế/ English communication is an advantage
English communication is an advantage
Vi tính (Computer): Cơ bản/ Basic
(Computer)
Basic
Khác (Others): Có giấy chứng nhận về an toàn là một lợi thế/ Having a safety certificate is an advantage.
Others)
Having a safety certificate is an advantage.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN JACOBI CARBONS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

LƯƠNG & CHẾ ĐỘ:
Làm việc 8 giờ/ngày, thứ 7 và CN nghỉ
Tham gia đầy đủ chế độ BHXH
Lương tháng 13 và thưởng cuối năm; quà Tết, Trung thu

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN JACOBI CARBONS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN JACOBI CARBONS VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: LÔ A10-A11-A12 Khu công nghiệp Giao Long, xã An Phước, huyện Châu Thành, tỉnh Bến Tre

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

