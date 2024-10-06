Tuyển IT phần mềm CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Toà BlueSky 3, 1 Bạch Đằng, phường 2, Tân Bình

IT phần mềm

1. Systems Operation

1.1. ERP (MS Dynamics 365 FnO) & CRM (MS Dynamics 365 CRM)

- Maintain operations of ERP system

- Support users with system issues

- Train users per requested

- Be System Administrator

- Maintain Master Data

- Renew annual license & process licensing payment

- Analyze further user requirements & solution provision for system expansion

- Lead IT partners to develop, test & deploy further system expansion

1.2. Microsoft 365

- Manage Users & Teams (create new, edit , deactivate)

- Manage License (M365, Power BI)

2. Data Analysis

- Analyze business data & create reports per requested from BoD/ LT

- Work with cross-functional teams to understand data needs and provide analytical support

- Track key performance indicators (KPIs) and measure the effectiveness of business strategies

- Preferred tools: Power Query, Power BI

3. Automation Solution

- Analyze user operation pain points as requested

- Develop & implement automation solutions & processese to solve user pain points

- Preferred tools: Power Automate, Power Apps

4. IT Infrastructure Management

- Coordinate IT support vendors to perform infrastructure maintenance & reparation if needed

- Plan/ Support line manager to plan & optimize CapEx & OpEx

- Look after all IT infrastructure at all sites (HO, BD, CL, DN, HN)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- BS Degree in IT/ Computer Science, or Business Information Systems, or relevant field

- Experience in MS Dynamics 365 FnO

- Knowledge in MS Dynamics 365 CRM & using Power BI is a plus

- Good communication and interpersonal abilities

- At least 1 year of exeperience

- Passionate and proactive

- Ability to work effectively with internal teams (cross-function) & external vendors

Tại CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive salary and allowances: mobile, meal, fuel. 100% salary in 2-month probation

- Annual leave: 14 days

- Health insurance

- A professional and dynamic working environment

- Growth and development opportunities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP

