Tuyển Area sales manager Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., làm việc tại Cà Mau thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Địa điểm làm việc - Cà Mau: Ca Mau, Vietnam, Thành phố Cà Mau

Mô Tả Công Việc Area sales manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Manage & strengthen the business partnership with Distributors. Ensure Distributors’ operations are efficient and effective i.e., warehouse & inventory management, capital investment, logistics, sales force, customer service level..etc;

- Implement, follow up and update Field Sales Plan for the assigned Distributors;

- Support in development of Field Sales and Category Channel Plans;

- Liaise with internal (Trade Marketing, Supply Chain) and external (Customer, 3rd party) stakeholders to ensure timely execution of agreed Customer/Channel/Shopper related activities;

- Ensure adherence to all Company principles and policies including NMLP, TS, Nestle/local Trade policy, local Trade Terms, IC3, Safety and local regulations;

- Ensure Distributors are performing their roles and achieving KPI target set by Nestle, i.e. NPS, OG, TP, Active outlets, sell in (primary sales) , sell out (secondary sales);

- Ensure development and coaching of Distributor sales force team;

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Education background: at least graduated from College

- 3-5 years in sales, and over this period has successfully delivered on KPIs;

- Demonstrated ability to lead Sales Team;

- Capacity to understands all sales functions i.e. Trade Marketing, Customer, Field;

- Had experience in managing Distributors;

Tại Nestlé Vietnam Ltd., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nestlé Vietnam Ltd.,

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin