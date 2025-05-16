Tuyển Area sales manager Ninja Van làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Area sales manager Ninja Van làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Ninja Van
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/06/2025
Ninja Van

Area sales manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Area sales manager Tại Ninja Van

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Cần Thơ: Lô góc A7

- 29 Mai Chí Thọ, Phú Thứ, Cái Răng, Quận Cái Răng

Mô Tả Công Việc Area sales manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Get the overall forecast/target of the revenue for each region from the Head of Sales;
Set reasonable KPIs (customer and revenues goals) to be achieved by the sales team;
Monitor the activities of the sales team by each province and motivate members to hit or exceed sales targets;
Collect customer feedback to improve service quality and sales strategies;
Provide regular updates and key insights to the Head of Sales;
Prepare and present sales reports and revenue forecasts to Sales Managers for performance review and planning;
Explaining and giving effective suggestions/solutions to the problem being faced. Making a deadline and timeline for each proposal/solution;
Other tasks as requested by the line manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field;
At least 2 years experiences on same level & type of business;
Strong ability in sales planning, market analysis, and business strategy deployment.
Deep knowledge of distribution channels, regional management, KPIs, and sales operations;
Familiarity with sales policies, discount structures, and negotiation practices;
Strong network and working relationships with local FMCG distributors is a plus.

Tại Ninja Van Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary and benefits:
Competitive income compared to the market
\"Tet\" bonus, Performance review from 1 - 4 months
Paid social insurance based on full salary
12 days annual leave, 5 days sick leave (with full salary)
High-class AON Health Insurance for manager level.
Year End Party, annual Townhall Ceremony
Annual company trip
Attractive team-building activities, regular internal activities
Provide laptops for employees
Training and developing:
Participate in internal training courses: online/offline
Opportunities to promote to higher positions: Senior, Team Leader, Manager, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ninja Van

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Ninja Van

Ninja Van

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 307/21 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, phường 1

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

