Tuyển Area sales manager Ninja Van làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Get the overall forecast/target of the revenue for each region from the Head of Sales;

Set reasonable KPIs (customer and revenues goals) to be achieved by the sales team;

Monitor the activities of the sales team by each province and motivate members to hit or exceed sales targets;

Collect customer feedback to improve service quality and sales strategies;

Provide regular updates and key insights to the Head of Sales;

Prepare and present sales reports and revenue forecasts to Sales Managers for performance review and planning;

Explaining and giving effective suggestions/solutions to the problem being faced. Making a deadline and timeline for each proposal/solution;

Other tasks as requested by the line manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field;

At least 2 years experiences on same level & type of business;

Strong ability in sales planning, market analysis, and business strategy deployment.

Deep knowledge of distribution channels, regional management, KPIs, and sales operations;

Familiarity with sales policies, discount structures, and negotiation practices;

Strong network and working relationships with local FMCG distributors is a plus.

Tại Ninja Van Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary and benefits:

Competitive income compared to the market

\"Tet\" bonus, Performance review from 1 - 4 months

Paid social insurance based on full salary

12 days annual leave, 5 days sick leave (with full salary)

High-class AON Health Insurance for manager level.

Year End Party, annual Townhall Ceremony

Annual company trip

Attractive team-building activities, regular internal activities

Provide laptops for employees

Training and developing:

Participate in internal training courses: online/offline

Opportunities to promote to higher positions: Senior, Team Leader, Manager, etc.

