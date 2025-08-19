Tuyển Area sales manager CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu

Tuyển Area sales manager CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/09/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM

Area sales manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Area sales manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
40 - 50 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Cần Thơ:

- Cần Thơ

- Hồ Chí Minh

- An Giang, Huyện Văn Giang

Mô Tả Công Việc Area sales manager Với Mức Lương 40 - 50 Triệu

In close working with Sales Manager to work out the distribution strategies and coverage plan to maximize the sales potential of different areas in the regions.
To be responsible to make monthly planning to increase the distribution coverage, to set the route plans and call frequency, active outlets by supplier, by category and by key SKU.
Based on the monthly sales target set by Trade Marketing team to set the achievable sales target to ensure that the sales team can reach monthly the target.
Based on the report formats initiated by Trade Marketing team to gather timely and reliable information about distribution by supplier, by SKU, OOS, inventory at store level/stockist, order strike rates to measure the sales team’s performance as well as the information about the market, competitors’ activities, consumer purchasing trends, etc that will help leadership team to make right decisions.
To be re sponsible to recruit and select the qualified sales team, to provide sales training, to direct, coach, motivate and evaluate the performance of sales team on monthly/quarterly basic in order to make sure that the productivity of sales team is always improved.
To work with NSM to propose the size of sales force, sales structure, to describe job description for various positions of sales team, to set sales team KPIs, route plans, distribution coverage, etc
To work closely with Manager, Capacity Development to provide necessary training courses for sales team to increase the productivity of sales team. In addition, to develop the suitable program to develop potential sales team member to higher level in organization.

Với Mức Lương 40 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Degree or professional qualification in Business Studies/Marketing/Economics or a related discipline
Minimum 2-5years’ experience in a managerial capacity
Demonstrate advanced knowledge and understanding of the industry/market/competitors/customers
Demonstrate advanced knowledge and a proven sale track record in assigned territories/products/services and an existing network of contacts
Demonstrate advanced negotiation skills
Demonstrate advanced research and analytical skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Trong thời gian 2 tháng thử việc vẫn đảm bảo 100% lương và các chế độ Bảo Hiểm liên quan.
- Bảo hiểm theo quy định
- Phụ cấp
- Đồng phục
- Thưởng+ Chăm sóc sức khỏe
- Đào tạo
- Tăng lương
- Công tác phí
- Chế độ nghỉ phép

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 23 Đại lộ Độc Lập, Khu công nghiệp Việt Nam-Singapore, Phường Bình Hòa, Thành phố Thuận An, Tỉnh Bình Dương, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Tuyển Area sales manager CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM
40 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm