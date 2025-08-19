Tuyển Area sales manager CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập 40 - 50 Triệu

In close working with Sales Manager to work out the distribution strategies and coverage plan to maximize the sales potential of different areas in the regions.

To be responsible to make monthly planning to increase the distribution coverage, to set the route plans and call frequency, active outlets by supplier, by category and by key SKU.

Based on the monthly sales target set by Trade Marketing team to set the achievable sales target to ensure that the sales team can reach monthly the target.

Based on the report formats initiated by Trade Marketing team to gather timely and reliable information about distribution by supplier, by SKU, OOS, inventory at store level/stockist, order strike rates to measure the sales team’s performance as well as the information about the market, competitors’ activities, consumer purchasing trends, etc that will help leadership team to make right decisions.

To be re sponsible to recruit and select the qualified sales team, to provide sales training, to direct, coach, motivate and evaluate the performance of sales team on monthly/quarterly basic in order to make sure that the productivity of sales team is always improved.

To work with NSM to propose the size of sales force, sales structure, to describe job description for various positions of sales team, to set sales team KPIs, route plans, distribution coverage, etc

To work closely with Manager, Capacity Development to provide necessary training courses for sales team to increase the productivity of sales team. In addition, to develop the suitable program to develop potential sales team member to higher level in organization.