Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH GBG GROUP SERVICES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 12 Triệu

Mức lương Từ 12 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 10 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: THE GRACE TOWER - 71 Hoàng Văn Thái, Tân Phú, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Từ 12 Triệu

Join us in the heart of District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, at our exquisite office in one of the city's most prestigious buildings.

As a customer service staff, you'll bask in the modern beauty of our workspace, collaborate with a dynamic and creative team, and enjoy the guidance of exceptional leaders, making each day a rewarding journey.

- Answer questions from customers by chatting, emailing, and/or talking on the phone.

- Work with clients who have complaints, orders, or require information about services purchased from the company while maintaining a positive attitude and calmly responding.

- Cooperate with other staff to solve problems.

- Follow communication procedures, guidelines, and policies.

- Listen and resolve customers’ concerns, issues, and questions to your best ability.

- Prepare customer reports by gathering data collected during customer interactions.

- Refer issues and questions to managers if necessary.

WORKING TIME:

- For NIGHT SHIFT: you will 5 night working shift a week. Starting from 8PM until 5AM. (Night shift will have 30% salary bonus per hour from 10PM-5AM, by law)

- You will have TWO random days off/week, this will be decided by the company.

Với Mức Lương Từ 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Excellent English communication, speaking confidently and fluently (Clear voice).

- Having at least 1 year of experience in related fields.

- Proactive, helpful, and willing to learn.

- Must work in the office. (No remote and hybrid option)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GBG GROUP SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- 12 annual leave.

- Salary review once a year.

- Birthday party monthly.

- Gifts on international/national holidays. (Women's day, Valentine,..)

- Annual Health Check.

- Social Security covered.

- Beautiful hi-tech office.

- Snack bar and beverages provided by the company.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GBG GROUP SERVICES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.